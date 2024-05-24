Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Did J Balvin solve the sneaker bot problem that plagues us all? In an attempt to fight the ever-pervasive bots who cause us all to take L after L on big sneaker release days, J Balvin listed his new Jordan 3 Rio at $25,000 on his website.
Fans and members of Balvin’s Familia Club received a discount code that cut the sneakers down to the actual retail price of $250, helping to ensure that real Balvin fans were able to pick up the sneakers while bots got scammed. Did any actual bots go through with the purchase? We can’t say for sure but hopefully, the move helped get these sneakers into the hands of fans rather than resellers.
For that alone, we’re going to go ahead and call the Rios the “sneaker of the week.” If you’re not down with Jordan 3s (you okay?) we’ve also got some dope drops from Nike SB and Futura Laboratories, the Jordan 12 Taxi Flip, the return of the Nike Air 180, and a new collaboration between Sporty & Rich and Adidas.
It’s a short drop list but everything here is fresh. Let’s dive in.
New Balance Coco CG1 Slate Grey
Price: $169.99
American tennis star Coco Gauff’s New Balance signature sneaker looks to ‘90s design details for inspiration, and the result is a sneaker that is equal parts nostalgic and contemporary.
What the sneaker borrows from the pass is its shape, it has that classic B-ball silhouette, but is outfitted with a mix of lightweight mesh, hairy suede, and an Energy Arc carbon fiber plate designed to increase stored energy and maximize energy return on the court. Or you know, wherever you wear them.
The Coco is made with play in mind though, the sneaker sports a saddle gore band for added support during lateral cut maneuvers. It’s both functional and fashionable, a great first addition in the Coco lineage of footwear.
The New Balance Coco CG1 in Slate Grey is set to drop on May 24th at 12:00 AM EST. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin Rio
Price: $250
J Balvin can’t miss. The reggaeton star has 4 Jordans bearing his name, and they’re all dope. Albeit, they’re all pretty safe too, Balvin isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel, but he’s proven to have great taste in colorways, so who are we to complain?
His latest, the Jordan 3 Rio features a stealthy black upper with accents in Solar Flare and Total Crimson throughout, meant to mimic a Medellín sunset. One constant in Balvin’s designs is his love of the sky, he is always finding a way to work in a bit of the wondrous allure of our natural environment, and it’s working for him.
Balvin has managed to give us another sneaker that’ll likely hit our year-end list come December. Let’s hope he has even more surprises in store.
The Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin Rio is out now for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories
Price: $135
If you missed your chance at copping last week’s Futura SB Dunk drop, you’ve got another chance this week via the general SNKRS release.
The sneaker features a bleached canvas upper with two-tone laces, swirling psychedelic panels, contrast stitching, and embroidered Futura branding at the heel and tongue. It is easily the best Dunk to drop this year (so far).
The Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories White and Geode Teal is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Women’s Shox R4 White and Metallic Platinum
Price: $150
The Nike Shox is fully back and looking better than ever. Now essentially a women’s exclusive, the Shox R4 is enjoying a second life as a hyper-stylish staple of modern women’s fashion. This rendition sports a synthetic upper with ripples and laser perforations, with an upper inspired by astronaut space suits.
If you told me five years ago the Shox would be back and look great, I would’ve laughed in your face.
The Nike Women’s Shox R4 White and Metallic Platinum is set to drop on May 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air 180 Ultramarine
Price: $150
Anytime Nike wants to reach into its vaults and release a classic — I’m there. The Air 180 first dropped in 1991 and gets its name from its 180 degrees of visible Air cushioning. The sneaker was designed for runners by Tink Hatfield and features a mesh meets suede upper in its original Ultramarine colorway.
It’s not a sneaker for everyone, but if you’re a hardcore Tinker Hatfield fan, this is one of his more obscure designs. That novelty alone makes it worth the pickup.
The Nike Air 180 Ultramarine is set to drop on May 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Air Jordan 12 Taxi Flip
Price: $200
If you’re not into the obscure Hatfield designs and just want something beloved by the masses, look no further than the Jordan 12. This week the Taxi Flip colorway makes a return which features a premium leather build with a white upper and black and Gym Red accents.
Similar to the Balvin Rio, this sneaker looks to the sky for inspiration, with stitching darting across the upper that is meant to evoke sun rays during a sunrise.
The Air Jordan 12 Taxi Flip is set to drop on May 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Handball Spezial Sporty & Rich
Price: $120
Emily Oberg’s Sporty & Rich is back with a new take on the Adidas Spezial. Sporty & Rich is at its best when it keeps things minimal and clean, and the Spezial is a perfect silhouette for that with its classic design and simple shape.
The sneaker features a smoothed-out leather upper with textile lining, Sporty & Rich branding, a classic gum sole, and drops in three beautiful soft-toned spring colorways.
The Adidas Handball Spezial Sport & Rich pack is set to drop on Thursday, May 23rd at 8:00 AM PDT. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
