Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Way behind schedule, things have finally slowed down in the world of sneakers. No that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything noteworthy is dropping this week — far from it. It just means there are fewer dope drops to drool over. Did you think your holiday shopping was done? Think again! This week’s drop list is short but strong. We’ve finally got the release of the anticipated Travis Scott “Cactus Mac,” Scott’s take on John McEnroe’s revived signature sneaker from Nike. Off-White is delivering two new colorways of the hiking-friendly Terra Forma, and Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are linking up one last time for a new take on the 990v4. Those three releases are the heavy hitters, but even the more minor sneakers are pretty great too, like the new Sail and Sport Red Dunk, and the Craft Celadon Jordan 1. But enough talk, let’s dive into the best sneakers of the week.

Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack SP Cactus Mac Price: $120 We’ve been waiting on this one since it was first teased in the summer and now the Travis Scott Mac Attack (or Cactus Mac) is here! It’s kind of a shame that it’s dropping this close to Christmas, this was a highly anticipated release and I think it would’ve made more noise if it was released earlier in the year when everyone was still paying attention. But who are we to complain? The sneaker is here and that’s what matters. The Cactus Mac is Scott’s take on the John McEnroe signature and features a black mesh underlay with soft grey leather overlays, a blue and black checkerboard tongue, the Travis Scott signature backward swoosh and Cactus Jack branding at the heel. The Travis Scott x Mac Attack SP Cactus Mac is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Off-White x Nike Terra Forma Mantra Orange/Matte Olive Price: $210 (Mantra Orange/Matte Olive) A Nike hiker done in Virgil Abloh’s wild style, the Off-White Terra Forma features a textile upper with suede overlays a cored tongue, and a chunky outsole with spiky traction for enhanced grip. All the Off-White touchstones are also here: the plastic zip-tie, the exposed stitching along the swoosh, and that iconic orange tab.

The sneaker drops in two earth-toned-meets-psychedelia colors dubbed Mantra Orange and Matte Olive. Both look great, but our favorite is the Matte Olive as it captures that hiking aesthetic a bit better. The Off-White x Nike Terra Forma Mantra Orange/Matte Olive is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Dunk Low Sail and Sport Red Price: $125 Nike is a brand that has such strong silhouettes that sometimes all the brand needs to do to make a drop notable is release a good colorway. That’s what this woman’s exclusive low-top Dunk has going for it. It’s a legendary sneaker done up in a great colorway! It’s lazy, but we’re not mad at it. The Sail and Sport Red features a leather upper in Sail with Sport Red nubuck overlays and pops of Medium Brown and pink accents at the tongue, swoosh, and heel. It has a Christmas meets Valentine’s Day vibe to it that we can’t help but love. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Sail and Sport Red is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Attack White and Yellow Ochre Price: $130 So maybe you love the look of the Nike Attack but you’re not feeling Travis Scott’s version of the sneaker. To which we have to ask: are you alright fam? Judgment aside, this week brings not one but two Nike Attacks and this Yellow Ochre version has a totally different vibe than the more drab Cactus Jack version.

The sneaker features a mesh upper with leather overlays in bright white with Yellow Ochre details on the swoosh, outsole, and heel. The sneaker also sports a muted take on the classic checkerboard tongue found on the original. The Nike Attack White and Yellow Ochre is set to drop on December 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft Celadon Price: $180 Here we are at the last dope Jordan 1 drop of the year, the AJ 1 High OG Craft Celadon. The sneaker features that classic high-top Jordan look with a few details that elevate the design. The upper features luxe leather with exposed stitching on the Swoosh, an exposed foam tongue, and an aged midsole that matches the olive tones of the overlays. The colorway is a simple three-color design that consists of a Pale Ivory base with light olive overlays and accents in Bright Mandarin. The Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft Celadon is set to drop on December 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA Price: $219.99 Joe Freshgoods is dropping one last New Balance collaboration this year and we’re pretty psyched about it. The 990v4 features a mix of mesh and patent leather underlays with suede overlays, reflective details throughout, an ENCAP midsole, and Joe Freshgoods branding on the inserts and foxing.