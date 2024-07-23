Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re back! ~Sort of.~
After over two weeks of the weakest drops of the year, we finally have a sneaker week that is looking pretty damn impressive. No, it’s not a monster list of 10 must-cop sneakers, we couldn’t even force ourselves to make a list of an even eight, but seven? After the three weeks we’ve had, we’re willing to call that a big win.
Here is what’s on the docket this week: we’ve got two new offerings from New Balance, a T500 and 998, and a whole bunch of Nikes, including the Air Jordan 3 Desert Camo, Jordan 1 OG Wolfgrey and White, and a new collaboration with Stüssy. Still nothing of note from Adidas or the smaller brands, but at least the Nike and New Balance drops are beginning to heat up again.
Here are all the sneakers you need to care about right now… and where to buy ‘em!
New Balance T500 Reflection With Nori and Sea Salt
Price: $109.99
I can’t help but look at this sneaker and not think of the Adidas Stan Smith. Same low-profile, same all white upper, same green tab but it’s New Balance, so the materials are slightly elevated and as much as I love the Stan Smith, I won’t lie, that shoe isn’t the most comfortable. The New Balance T500 on the other hand? It’s a whole different ball game of comfort.
The T500 features a pigskin suede and nubuck upper with a perforated toebox, a herringbone outsole, and a woven tongue label.
The New Balance T500 Reflection with Nori and Sea Salt is out now for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Crimson Tint and Amber Brown
Price: $125
Inspired by the Jardins du Trocadéro in Paris, this SB Dunk sports a blushing palette of Hemp and Guava Ice tones with a leather and nubuck upper, and marble-mimicking details. It’s maybe the most pretentious SB Dunk we’ve ever seen, but that’s not a bad thing.
This looks chic, elevated, and sophisticated. A wonderful inclusion in the SB Dunk family.
The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Crimson Tint and Amber Brown is set to drop on July 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
New Balance Made in USA 998 Black with Sea Salt
Price: $219.99
Those looking for something more premium from New Balance this week will find a lot to love about this Made in USA 998. The sneaker features a mesh and leather upper over an ABZORB midsole and that tough MiUSA build that’ll get you a lot of mileage out of these sneakers.
The sneaker sports a colorway that mixes deep brown tones with black with white accents and off-white laces. It’s a nice return to form for New Balance after a rough first half of this month.
The New Balance Made in USA 998 Black with Sea Salt is set to drop on July 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.
Nike Air Safari Electric Black and Monarch
Price: $140
Sure you could book an expensive trip and go on your own safari adventure, or you can buy a pair of these Air Safaris and pretend you’re on a safari. This sneaker was first released back in 1987 and instantly became a fan favorite, and now it’s back with all those original elements recreated.
The sneaker sports a leather upper with safari print leather accents and a mix of Monarch and Light Iron Ore colors. The sneaker was one of the early designs of Tinker Hatfield and was inspired by an ostrich leather sofa he saw at a New York furniture store.
That seems random even in 2024, but imagine how random it was in 1987. Have you seen sneakers from that era? They weren’t exactly flashy. We take for granted the truly wild designs we have today, but without Hatfield’s work sneakers would look very different.
The Nike Air Safari Electric Black and Monarch is set to drop on July 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Women’s Air Jordan 3 Desert Camo
Price: $200
It looks like Nike had a soft adventure theme with this week’s drops because in addition to the Air Safari we’re getting a Desert Camo Jordan 3.
Dropping as a Women’s Exclusive, this Jordan 3 features an all-over camo textile upper with a crisp white midsole, classic gum sole, and orange accents. That textile upper is designed to hold up against wear and tear, so while it isn’t quite as luxurious as a leather upper, it does get some points for durability.
The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 3 Desert Camo is set to drop on July 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike LD-1000 x Stüssy Action Green and Black
Price: $110
Nike is teaming up with skatewear brand Stüssy to bring back the LD-1000 sneaker. The LD-1000s features a light open-mesh upper in Charli XCX BRAT green. Okay, technically the color is known as “Action Green,” but do you really think it’s a coincidence that Stüssy and Nike dropped this shoe, in this colorway, this summer, aka the summer of BRAT? We don’t!
The sneaker features a big wraparound swoosh with Stüssy branding on the tongue.
The Nike LD-1000 x Stüssy Action Green and Black is set to drop on July 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Wolf Grey and White
Price: $140
Nike is taking time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Michael Jordan’s baseball career with this week’s Wolf Grey and White Jordan 1. While baseball didn’t prove to be a fruitful endeavor for MJ, you can’t deny that this sneaker looks great!
The connecting thread is the colorway, which combines white and grey with black accents, a nod to Jordan’s Birmingham team colors. Jordan’s baseball career didn’t really give us anything to fan out over, but at the very least we got these shoes so that’s something!
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Wolf Grey and White is set to drop on July 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
