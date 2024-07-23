Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re back! ~Sort of.~

After over two weeks of the weakest drops of the year, we finally have a sneaker week that is looking pretty damn impressive. No, it’s not a monster list of 10 must-cop sneakers, we couldn’t even force ourselves to make a list of an even eight, but seven? After the three weeks we’ve had, we’re willing to call that a big win.

Here is what’s on the docket this week: we’ve got two new offerings from New Balance, a T500 and 998, and a whole bunch of Nikes, including the Air Jordan 3 Desert Camo, Jordan 1 OG Wolfgrey and White, and a new collaboration with Stüssy. Still nothing of note from Adidas or the smaller brands, but at least the Nike and New Balance drops are beginning to heat up again.

Here are all the sneakers you need to care about right now… and where to buy ‘em!

New Balance T500 Reflection With Nori and Sea Salt

Price: $109.99

I can’t help but look at this sneaker and not think of the Adidas Stan Smith. Same low-profile, same all white upper, same green tab but it’s New Balance, so the materials are slightly elevated and as much as I love the Stan Smith, I won’t lie, that shoe isn’t the most comfortable. The New Balance T500 on the other hand? It’s a whole different ball game of comfort.

The T500 features a pigskin suede and nubuck upper with a perforated toebox, a herringbone outsole, and a woven tongue label.

The New Balance T500 Reflection with Nori and Sea Salt is out now for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Crimson Tint and Amber Brown

Price: $125

Inspired by the Jardins du Trocadéro in Paris, this SB Dunk sports a blushing palette of Hemp and Guava Ice tones with a leather and nubuck upper, and marble-mimicking details. It’s maybe the most pretentious SB Dunk we’ve ever seen, but that’s not a bad thing.

This looks chic, elevated, and sophisticated. A wonderful inclusion in the SB Dunk family.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Crimson Tint and Amber Brown is set to drop on July 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance Made in USA 998 Black with Sea Salt

Price: $219.99

Those looking for something more premium from New Balance this week will find a lot to love about this Made in USA 998. The sneaker features a mesh and leather upper over an ABZORB midsole and that tough MiUSA build that’ll get you a lot of mileage out of these sneakers.