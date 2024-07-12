Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. July 2024 will go down as the single weakest month for sneaker releases of the year and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t shocked. Generally, January takes the title of weakest in any given year. The holiday money is all spent, a portion of the sneakerhead audience has probably been gifted a pair of new shoes, and a new sneaker year starts to take shape.
But by July? Brands should be firing on all cylinders. We’re more than halfway through the year, we’re supposed to be swimming through an ocean of new releases! I’m sure you know what I’m getting at — this week is disappointing to say the least. Yes, there are a handful of pairs worth picking up, but if you want to sit this week out and save your money for a better week, that wouldn’t be a bad idea.
Bear with us fellow sneakerheads, we’re sure things will pick up again soon. For now, here are this week’s best sneaker drops.
Union x Nike Field General Sp Ivory and Light Orewood Brown
Price: $120
You’re probably seeing this release and thinking that I massively underplayed the significance of this week’s releases but let’s be fair here, this sneaker initially dropped two weeks ago, and while I’ll agree that it’s a dope spin on the Field General, it isn’t exactly new.
This collaboration with Union is getting a SNKRS release this week, which will give people a second chance to pick up a pair if they missed the first drop. This version of the Field General features a mixed textile, synthetic leather, leather, and suede upper with Union branding on the midsole and tongue.
The outsole features a grippy thread that points to this silhouette’s history as a football field staple.
The Union x Nike Field General SP Ivory and Light Orewood Brown is set to drop on July 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG First in Flight
Price: $180
This year, Jordan’s output on its Women’s-exclusive sneakers is outpacing its Men’s-exclusive offerings. If you have small feet, you’ve had an opportunity to pick up some seriously amazing colorways. This week’s First In Flight features a leather and nubuck upper with a mix of University Blue, Midnight Navy, and Sail colors with University Gold accents.
It’s like a greatest hits collection of amazing signature Nike colors, all fused into one shoe.
The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG First In Flight is set to drop on July 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Field General ’82 Barely Volt and Dusty Cactus
Price: $100
If you like the Field General silhouette but want something a bit more modern, let us introduce you to the Field General ’82. An updated and sleeker design of the football classic that was commonly worn by the superstars of the field in the ‘80s.
The sneaker sports a smooth and synthetic leather upper with a gum waffle sole and a bright Barely Volt and Dusty Cactus colorway that demands to be seen.
The Nike Field General ’82 Barely Volt and Dusty Cactus is set to drop on July 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Air Max Plus TNPO Wolf Grey and Black
Price: $190
Looking for something sleek for summer? The Air Max Plus TNPO has got you! This sneaker sports an eye-catching Wolf Grey leather upper with polished metallic accents, a soccer-inspired fold-over tongue, and a chunky black outsole.
It’s a simple but effective two-color design.
The Nike Air Max Plus TNPO Wolf Grey and Black is set to drop on July 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
New Balance 1000 Silver Metallic With Raincloud
Price: $149.99
Did someone not give us the memo that it’s silver shoe week? This sleek silver beauty takes the 1000 silhouette — which was just reintroduced from the NB archives — and streamlines it with a polyurethane and ABZORB midsole, sculpted details, reflective accents, and a mesh and synthetic build.
No, it’s not one of New Balance’s Made in USA or Made in UK premium offerings, but let’s just call it out right now — it looks better than the Nike Air Max Plus TNPO.
The New Balance 1000 Silver Metallic with Raincloud is set to drop on July 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
