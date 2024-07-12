Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. July 2024 will go down as the single weakest month for sneaker releases of the year and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t shocked. Generally, January takes the title of weakest in any given year. The holiday money is all spent, a portion of the sneakerhead audience has probably been gifted a pair of new shoes, and a new sneaker year starts to take shape.

But by July? Brands should be firing on all cylinders. We’re more than halfway through the year, we’re supposed to be swimming through an ocean of new releases! I’m sure you know what I’m getting at — this week is disappointing to say the least. Yes, there are a handful of pairs worth picking up, but if you want to sit this week out and save your money for a better week, that wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Bear with us fellow sneakerheads, we’re sure things will pick up again soon. For now, here are this week’s best sneaker drops.

Union x Nike Field General Sp Ivory and Light Orewood Brown

Price: $120

You’re probably seeing this release and thinking that I massively underplayed the significance of this week’s releases but let’s be fair here, this sneaker initially dropped two weeks ago, and while I’ll agree that it’s a dope spin on the Field General, it isn’t exactly new.

This collaboration with Union is getting a SNKRS release this week, which will give people a second chance to pick up a pair if they missed the first drop. This version of the Field General features a mixed textile, synthetic leather, leather, and suede upper with Union branding on the midsole and tongue.

The outsole features a grippy thread that points to this silhouette’s history as a football field staple.

The Union x Nike Field General SP Ivory and Light Orewood Brown is set to drop on July 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG First in Flight

Price: $180

This year, Jordan’s output on its Women’s-exclusive sneakers is outpacing its Men’s-exclusive offerings. If you have small feet, you’ve had an opportunity to pick up some seriously amazing colorways. This week’s First In Flight features a leather and nubuck upper with a mix of University Blue, Midnight Navy, and Sail colors with University Gold accents.

It’s like a greatest hits collection of amazing signature Nike colors, all fused into one shoe.

The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG First In Flight is set to drop on July 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Field General ’82 Barely Volt and Dusty Cactus

Price: $100

If you like the Field General silhouette but want something a bit more modern, let us introduce you to the Field General ’82. An updated and sleeker design of the football classic that was commonly worn by the superstars of the field in the ‘80s.