Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The 2024 keeps chugging along and we’re here for it. While it seems like some of the best releases of the year are shockingly coming out weeks before 2025, we’re going to go ahead and officially close the book next week and finally list our 20 favorite sneakers of 2024. So if you love year-end lists, watch this space! As for this week, it’s a light but strong one. The lineup consists of the return of the Jordan 12 Blueberry, a new AF-3 designed by Nigo, and the latest Jordan 1 Travis Scott collaboration. Anytime a new Cactus Jack Jordan drops, it sucks up all the oxygen in the room, but ignoring the rest of the week’s offerings would be a huge mistake! Don’t get us wrong, we’re hyped for the Travis Scott Jordan too, but this week is full of great releases. Let’s dive into them already!

Nike Party-6000 x Makeway Summit White and Apricot Agate Price: $110 Nike has teamed up with women’s sneaker boutique Makeway, for a spin on the 2000s sneaker P-6000, here dubbed the Party-6000. This running sneaker features a perforated leather upper with mixed-material overlays and a three-color colorway that combines white with pale orange and baby blue. It’s quite possibly one of our favorite obscure running sneakers of the year. The Nike Party-6000 x Makeway Summit White and Apricot Agate is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 12 White & Game Royal (Blueberry) Price: $200 I’m from LA, I can’t look at this sneaker and not think of the Dodgers who, if you haven’t heard, had a very good year. The Jordan 12 White and Game Royal features a leather upper, a simple two-color design, and that premium elevated luxury look typical of the double-digit Jordans. The Air Jordan 12 White & Game Royal is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nigo x Air Force 3 Low Baroque Brown and Pecan Price: $150 Legendary Japanese designer Nigo has teamed up with Nike for a new take on the often-forgotten Air Force 3. The upper of this AF-3 features a mix of real and synthetic leather with accents of hair-on cowhide in a mix of earthy brown tones and some forest green contrast. Rounding out the design are some Metallic Gold accents and retro Nike tongue lettering. The Air Force 3 Low x Nigo Baroque Brown and Pecan is set to drop on December 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance Made in USA 997 Moonrock Price: $189.99 The 997 is back with a premium Made in USA build — say less! Seriously, this sneaker could’ve been done up in any colorway, and we’d still be hyped because the 997 is one of New Balance’s very best silhouettes.

And luckily for all of us, this isn’t a bad colorway, it’s a great one! The sneaker features a leather and mesh upper with hairy suede accents on the tongue, and heel, in a mix of beige, grey, and brown tones. It may not be flashy and super hype-worthy, but it doesn’t need to be, it’s simply a great design and color. The New Balance Made in USA 997 Moonrock is set to drop on December 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $189.99. Pick up a pair via New Balance.

Nike Ja 2 Tree Top Light Silver and Metallic Gold Price: $130 Ja Morant’s latest with Nike drops this week! The Light Silver and Metallic Gold aka “Tree Top,” features a simplified upper, removing some of the bulk for the sneaker for a lighter fit. The sneaker sits atop Air Zoom cushioning and is meant for vertical court play, hence the name. My favorite detail of the sneaker is the icy outsole with gold specks. It gives the sneaker a sort of glittering quality. The Nike Ja 2 Tree Top Light Silver and Metallic Gold is set to drop on December 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike ACG Izy Black and Limestone/ Khaki and Black Price: $130 (Black and Limestone/ Khaki and Black Just in time for the cozy section, Nike is debuting the new ACG Izy. Featuring a moccasin-inspired design with enhanced cushioning designed for city streets, the ACG Izy sports a one-color suede upper with exposed stitching and a thick thread outsole. It allows you to rock that comfy vibe while still equipped to take pavement abuse, and we love it for that. The sneaker drops in two earthy colorways, Black and Limestone, and Khaki and Black. The Nike x ACG Izy Black and Limestone and Khaki and Black are set to drop on December 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.