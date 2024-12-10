The 2024 Uproxx Holiday Gift Guide For Sneakerheads

Sneaker culture is bigger than it has ever been. It used to be that you’d have maybe one person in your life who was seriously obsessed with sneakers, now you probably know a handful of people who live and breathe all things streetwear and sneakers. And while yes, these are some of the pickiest people with the most specific tastes in the world, buying for the sneakerhead in your life doesn’t have to be hard. You just need someone who knows as much about shoes as the biggest sneakerhead in your life. We can be that person for you. Need to see our bona fides? We publish a weekly sneaker article, interview the dopest designers in the game, and have a whole show dedicated to crafting custom sneakers for some of the biggest stars in hip hop. That’s why here at Uproxx we’ve curated the dopest sneakerhead buying guide — from accessories to shoes — to make your holiday shopping experience a breeze. Let’s dive in. Private Label — Sage Bomber Carry On Travel Bag Price: $200 Is the sneakerhead in your life a world traveler? If the answer is yes, you’re probably unaware of how much of a headache it is to travel with their favorite sneakers in tow. And sneakerheads are generally not content to wear just one pair of sneakers on a trip, so this is an essential gift for the cosmopolitan sneakerhead in your life. What we love about Private Label’s Sage Bomber Carry On isn’t that its capable of fitting up to four pairs of sneakers in a single carry-on bag, but it also has space for a 16” laptop, inner pickets for essentials like chargers and wires, and a customizable cargo section so they could fit not only a couple of pairs of shoes, but a few changes of clothes as well. It solves multiple travel issues in one smart piece of gear. Buy it here. Jason Markk — Shoe Cleaning Starter Box Price: $30 A shoe-cleaning kit is the most obvious gift for a sneakerhead that isn’t a gift card and that’s for two reasons. 1). Every sneakerhead needs a shoe cleaning kit. 2). Nobody wants to buy one.

Buying a shoe cleaning kit is like getting gas or an oil change — you know it’s necessary, but it always feels like a waste of your hard-earned cash. So do your sneakerhead buddy a favor and take the cost for them. Jason Markk’s Shoe Cleaning Starter Box is one of the best on the market. It features a shoe cleaning solution, stain repellent, a microfiber towel, a wipe for quick stains, and two different brushes that are designed to work on everything from leather, to mesh, to canvas, to synthetic materials. Buy it here. Stratton — Men’s Adjustable Split Toe Cedar Shoe Tree Price: $21.99 Straight up, most sneakerheads won’t even know what to do with a shoe tree, but if you have someone in your life who wears full leather kicks and likes to keep them as pristine as possible, they’re going to need and appreciate a shoe tree. When buying shoe trees its important to get cedar rather than plastic because the wood trees not only help to retain the shape (or stretch out if the wearer needs a bit more room), but also pull moisture from the sneakers, which fights smells and ultimately increases the longevity of a good pair of kicks. Buy it here. Reshoevn8r — Water + Stain Repellent Price: $19.88 Some people like their sneakers rough and heavily treaded, while others like to keep their kicks looking as fresh as the day they first cracked open the box — take a look at the sneakerhead in your life’s footwear and you’ll know immediately what camp they fall in.

If it is the latter, they’ll appreciate a good stain repellent, and Reshoevn8r’s is one of the best. The Water + Stain Repellent forms a quick-drying barrier that protects sneakers of all materials from water, stains, and other wet substances that mess with the sometimes delicate materials of sneakers. Buy it here. Gift Cards Price: $25-$250 We know, a gift card feels like a cop-out, and that’s because it is. But sneakerheads rather have a gift card that they can use on their most anticipated sneaker drop (and with a sneakerhead, there is always an upcoming drop that they “need” to have), then pretend to be excited about the basic pair of sneakers you thought they were going to like. Pro tip: don’t get a gift card from Footlocker, Journey’s, Champs, or Dick’s Sporting Goods. Yes, these places have shoes, but likely not the pairs a sneakerhead is looking for. For the best results, hit up the brands like Nike, Adidas, or New Balance, or aftermarket sites like StockX. Also, bonus points for Nike who are nice enough to put its gift cards in tiny little shoe boxes, which makes the gift feel more, well, gifty! Buy it here, here, here, and here. Nike Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniére WYWS Price: $190 If you’re buying for a Nike fan who specifically loves collaborations, you’re not going to find a better collaborator for Nike than the Atlanta-based brand A Ma Maniére. Our favorite collab from this year is this updated luxury take on the classic Air Max 95.

For this sneaker you get all the dope design details of the AM 95 but elevated with a premium leather upper, a leather lined collar, rounded laces, a special shoebox, and a beautiful bouquet of Violet Ore, Burgundy Ash, and Atmosphere Grey colors. It’s such an eye-catching pair of shoes that it feels like it belongs in a museum. Buy it here. Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Price: $150 Take it from someone who owns a pair of Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s — this sneaker is a conversation starter. I’ve been repeatedly stopped by men, women, young people, and older fashionistas asking where I got a pair of these shoes, and it’s not because everyone is a fan of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill (yes, these are those shoes), but because Onitsuka Tiger’s aren’t sold in the USA anymore. That’s unfortunate, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get ‘em. Ebay is a great source to buy brand new Onitsuka Tigers. The shoes are shipped directly from Japan in eight different colorways for a reasonable price of $150. These sneakers are sleek, stylish, and flexible enough to go with just about every fit you can conceive of. Buy it here. Nike Air Jordan 5 — White and Black Price: $200 Truthfully, you could go with just about any colorway of the Jordan 5 and any Jordan fan would be happy, but our favorite right now is this White and Black rendition.

The sneaker sports design details from the 1990 original with a premium white leather upper with black accents, a speckled shark tooth motif at the mudguard, and a glittering metallic tongue. Best of all, it’s available in an extensive size run. Buy it here. New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Vintage Rose Price: $199.99 Elevated made-in-USA quality, unisex sizing, and a neutral design that can match with any fit — what’s not to love here? New Balance is the hottest brand in sneakers right now (Nike fans are clutching their pearls) and there isn’t a single silhouette more iconic from the brand than the 990. We’re specifically shouting out the v6 version of the sneaker which features a mesh upper with suede and synthetic overlays. Buy it here. Asics — GEL KAYANO 14 Price: $200 If there is one decade that is aesthetically dominating modern sneaker trends, it’s the 2000s, and no sneaker drips that late ‘00s aesthetic quite like the Asics GEL-KAYANO 14. The sneaker features a mixed mesh and synthetic leather build with extra spongey cushioning, and in the case of this particular pair, glow in the dark details that help enhance nighttime visibility. Buy it here. Adidas Gazelle Price: $120 Without a doubt, the most popular Adidas sneaker right now is the Samba. This is not that shoe, but hear us out — being ahead of the curve is about just that, being ahead, so it’s important to understand why the Samba is popular in the first place. The reason is that it has a low profile design, a classic look, and is available in a wide swath of colorways.