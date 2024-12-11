Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The sneaker world is firing on all cylinders right now, and frankly, it’s freaking us the f*ck out. Having this many dope sneaker drops this late in the year never happens, and we know because we’ve been publishing this series for over four years now!

2024 overall hasn’t been the strongest year for sneakers, in fact, it’s been the weakest year this decade. But with the way the last recent weeks have been, it looks like 2024 is trying to redeem itself. That’s why we haven’t even published a Best Sneakers Of 2024 list yet — dope sneakers just keep dropping!

Is it enough to save the year? We’ll find out! For now, let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week.

Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 Citron Tint/Palest Purple

Price: $160 (Citron Tint/Palest Purple)

This year has been a tough year to be a Drake fan. I haven’t seen a rapper lose cultural cache this quickly since Kanye West, and like Mr. West, Drake’s most worthwhile output isn’t music anymore, but instead shoes.

And let us be clear — we aren’t saying the NOCTA line is anywhere near as successful or fresh as the Yeezy line, I’m just drawing a parallel here folks! This week, NOCTA is taking on the Air Force 1 and dressing it up in three one-color colorways. Our two favorites are the Citron Tint and Palest Purple. The third pair is all white, but it doesn’t feel all that different from a normal AF-1, so we’re skipping that one to highlight these two.

The Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 Citron Tint/Palest Purple is set to drop on December 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at Nike.

New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Winter Flare

Price: $249.99

Since about November, we’ve been getting a light trickle of activity from New Balance, which is a shame because if we had to pick just one brand that rose above the rest this year, it would be NB. But still, even when New Balance isn’t particularly active, it’s still killing it, case in point this new release from the brand’s premium Made in UK line.