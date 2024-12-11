Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The sneaker world is firing on all cylinders right now, and frankly, it’s freaking us the f*ck out. Having this many dope sneaker drops this late in the year never happens, and we know because we’ve been publishing this series for over four years now!
2024 overall hasn’t been the strongest year for sneakers, in fact, it’s been the weakest year this decade. But with the way the last recent weeks have been, it looks like 2024 is trying to redeem itself. That’s why we haven’t even published a Best Sneakers Of 2024 list yet — dope sneakers just keep dropping!
Is it enough to save the year? We’ll find out! For now, let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week.
Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 Citron Tint/Palest Purple
Price: $160 (Citron Tint/Palest Purple)
This year has been a tough year to be a Drake fan. I haven’t seen a rapper lose cultural cache this quickly since Kanye West, and like Mr. West, Drake’s most worthwhile output isn’t music anymore, but instead shoes.
And let us be clear — we aren’t saying the NOCTA line is anywhere near as successful or fresh as the Yeezy line, I’m just drawing a parallel here folks! This week, NOCTA is taking on the Air Force 1 and dressing it up in three one-color colorways. Our two favorites are the Citron Tint and Palest Purple. The third pair is all white, but it doesn’t feel all that different from a normal AF-1, so we’re skipping that one to highlight these two.
The Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 Citron Tint/Palest Purple is set to drop on December 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at Nike.
New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Winter Flare
Price: $249.99
Since about November, we’ve been getting a light trickle of activity from New Balance, which is a shame because if we had to pick just one brand that rose above the rest this year, it would be NB. But still, even when New Balance isn’t particularly active, it’s still killing it, case in point this new release from the brand’s premium Made in UK line.
The appropriately named “Winter Flare,” is built on a 991v2 silhouette with a mesh upper and pig suede overlays, and features reflective details throughout, over an ENCAP midsole with a debossed “N” logo.
The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Winter Flare is set to drop on December 12 at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $249.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Kobe 9 Elite High Protro Bright Crimson and Emerald Green
Price: $240
The Kobe love from Nike continues as we’re hit with yet another new drop this week! Featuring a bright, attention-grabbing, high-top design, the Kobe 9 Elite Protro features a lightweight Flyknit upper that rides above a Nike React midsole and is dressed in the classic Bright Crimson and Emerald Green Christmas colorway.
You can always count on the Kobe Protro to bring in some heart during the end of the year holidays.
The Kobe 9 Elite High Protro Bright Crimson and Emerald Green is set to drop on December 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Air Max 95 x Stash Black and Harbor Blue
Price: $200
Nike has teamed up with the Brooklyn-based graffiti artist Stash for a new take on the Air Max 95. What we like about this is it doesn’t look like the typical graffiti-artist collab.
Generally, when Nike teams up with graffiti artists, the result tends to be a visual assault, instead, what we have here is a harmonious mix of blue and black tones, with a speckled midsole serving as the only thing that screams “graffiti” to us. The sneaker features a synthetic leather build with textile overlays, and an exposed webbing lace system.
The Nike Air Max 95 x Stash Black and Harbor Blue is set to drop on December 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Converse Run Star Trainer With Swarovski Crystals Deep Emerald
Price: $300
The Swarovski-encrusted sneakers keep on coming! After last week’s double drop, Converse is giving some Swarovski love to the Run Star Trainer. To help emphasize the luxury angle, in addition to the crystals, the sneaker is built with a satin and suede upper which helps to give this sneaker a truly premium sheen.
The Converse Run Star Trainer With Swarovski Crystals Deep Emerald is set to drop on December 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Jordan 12 x SoleFly Baroque Brown
Price: $225
Nike has teamed up with SoleFly this week for a coffee-inspired take on the Jordan 12. Dubbed the “Baroque Brown,” this sneaker features a premium leather upper with a custom woven label, and a simple two-color design that is meant to reflect Miami’s cafe culture.
We’d say it’s a success, this is the closest to a latte a Jordan has ever looked.
The Nike Air Jordan 12 x SoleFly Baroque Brown is set to drop on December 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Jordan 11 Legend Blue
Price: $230
If you’re not feeling the warm tones of the Jordan x SoleFly collab, let us point you in the direction of the icy vibes of this Jordan 11. The Legend Blue isn’t just a simple two-color Jordan 11, it’s the debut colorway, worn by MJ himself during the ’96 midseason exhibition, cementing this particular look with — as the name might suggest — legend status.
The sneaker features a leather upper with patent leather details and an icy blue outsole. Own a piece of sneaker history!
The Nike Air Jordan 11 Legend Blue is set to drop on December 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Blue Burst
Price: $110
The Anthony Edwards 1 is quite possibly Adidas best signature sneaker right now, so we welcome to love this sneaker has been getting this year. This week brings yet another new colorway, this time a shimmering, slightly iridescent blue.
The futuristic sneaker features a synthetic upper, a BOOST midsole, and lightweight Lightstrike cushioning.
The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Blue Burst is set to drop on December 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.