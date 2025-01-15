Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Nike’s release strategy this year is an interesting one. While generally, these early months of the year tend to be flooded with afterthought releases or leftovers from the previous year, Nike has been sure to drop at least one banger a week.
Last week we got the return of the Black Cat Jordan 3, a release that would be hard to follow up, and yet this wing brings the highly anticipated Travis Scott Nike Zoom Field Jaxx. The Field Jaxx may not have the legendary status of a Black Cat 3, but it certainly has more hype!
So, despite this very short drop week, we can’t help but be excited. So let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.
Sandy Liang x Salomon XT-Whisper
Price: $150
The NYC-based fashion designer, known for her ’90s girlhood aesthetic, has teamed up with Salomon for a special take on the brand’s XT-Whisper silhouette, and you know what? We can’t think of a bigger match made in heaven.
This runner features a lightweight mesh upper, lugged outsole, a lace-tie system, and a mixed pink and metallic silver colorway.
The Sandy Liang x Salomon XT-Whisper is set to drop on January 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at Sandy Liang.
Adidas CLOT Superstar By Edison Chen
Price: $200
Multi-hyphenate superstar Edison Chen is back with Adidas for yet another take on the Superstar. Inspired by the Lunar New Year, this Superstar features opulent details, like a red string tassel at the laces and gold detailing (classic LNY colors), a snakeskin three-stripes (2025 is the year of the Snake), and a black leather design, which really serves as a nice contrast for the more elegant details to pop.
The Adidas CLOT Superstar By Edison Chen is set to drop on January 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Nike Air Force 1 Black and Metallic Silver
Price: $130
A black Air Force 1 isn’t cool, you know what’s cool? A black and metallic silver Air Force 1. We’re kidding, we just always wanted to drop that Sean Parker/Justin Timberlake line from the Social Network. A black Air Force 1 is dope, and quite possibly the best colorway to ever hit the legendary silhouette, but this week’s black and metallic silver version is also cool.
The sneaker features a suede base with waxed laces, metallic panels and a matching swoosh. It’s dope, enough said.
The Nike Air Force 1 Black and Metallic Silver is set to drop on January 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Fenty x Puma Avanti LS
Price:
Rihanna is dropping another Puma Avanti! The new colorway features a royal blue suede upper with a hairy suede heel, gold foil branding, gum outsole, and a cream Puma Formstrip. Like all Avanti drops so far, this looks elegant and elevated. And given that crazy heel, that’s no easy feat.
The Fenty x Puma Avanti LS in Team Royal is set to drop on January 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Puma.
New Balance 993 Mushroom/White
Price: TBA
New Balance has been incredibly quiet this year so far, but luckily we have third party collaborators coming in to pick up the slack. This week brings a new JJJJound take on the 993 silhouette.
The sneaker features a mesh upper with suede overlays, reflective notes at the tongue, JJJJound branding at the heel and sock liner, and premium Made in USA construction. JJJJound, with its minimalist approach, is a natural collaborator for New Balance’s understated designs.
The New Balance 993 Mushroom/White is set to drop on January 16th at 7 AM PST for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair at JJJJound or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx Light Chocolate
Price: $170
Here it is, the most hyped release of the week! The Field Jaxx first debuted as a ComplexCon exclusive last year, and it’s a pretty significant release because not only is it an original design, but it’s an original Nike design, rather than a Jordan design, where Scott more comfortably sits.
While the colorway, a mix of brown, beige, and white tones is very much in La Flame’s wheelhouse, there is a noticeable difference between this release and the Jordan drops. The lack of a backwards Swoosh. So if that’s always been a gimmick that you hate about the Cactus Jack branded sneakers, this just might be the remedy.
The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx Light Chocolate is set to drop on January 19th. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
