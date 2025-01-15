Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Nike’s release strategy this year is an interesting one. While generally, these early months of the year tend to be flooded with afterthought releases or leftovers from the previous year, Nike has been sure to drop at least one banger a week.

Last week we got the return of the Black Cat Jordan 3, a release that would be hard to follow up, and yet this wing brings the highly anticipated Travis Scott Nike Zoom Field Jaxx. The Field Jaxx may not have the legendary status of a Black Cat 3, but it certainly has more hype!

So, despite this very short drop week, we can’t help but be excited. So let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.

Sandy Liang x Salomon XT-Whisper

Price: $150

The NYC-based fashion designer, known for her ’90s girlhood aesthetic, has teamed up with Salomon for a special take on the brand’s XT-Whisper silhouette, and you know what? We can’t think of a bigger match made in heaven.

This runner features a lightweight mesh upper, lugged outsole, a lace-tie system, and a mixed pink and metallic silver colorway.

The Sandy Liang x Salomon XT-Whisper is set to drop on January 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at Sandy Liang.

Adidas CLOT Superstar By Edison Chen

Price: $200

Multi-hyphenate superstar Edison Chen is back with Adidas for yet another take on the Superstar. Inspired by the Lunar New Year, this Superstar features opulent details, like a red string tassel at the laces and gold detailing (classic LNY colors), a snakeskin three-stripes (2025 is the year of the Snake), and a black leather design, which really serves as a nice contrast for the more elegant details to pop.