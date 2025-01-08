Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It’s the first full week of January and if we had to distill the palette of this week’s releases into a couple of words, those words would be: dark and moody.

This week’s relatively short drop list keeps things in the bolder end of the color spectrum for the most part, which is great news for fans of stealthy kicks that look good with just about every fit. As is generally the case with early-year releases, Nike is bringing the biggest heat with a Year of The Mamba Kobe Protro and the return of the legendary Air Jordan 3 Black Cat.

Outside of Nike, JJJJound and NB have teamed up for a GORE-TEX-equipped drop, and Adidas is going the luxury route with a collaboration with Liberty London. Without further ado, let’s dive into the five best sneaker drops of the week.

JJJJound x NB 2002R GORE-TEX

Price: $189.99

This is the third and best JJJJound take on the 2002R. The all-black GORE-TEX-equipped sneaker features a premium suede upper with leather overlays, waterproof technology, rope lacing, an ABZORB-midsole, and N-ergy cushioning.

It’s a utilitarian sneaker designed to take abuse, but as is always the case with JJJJound, the design has a pristine minimalism that is impossible to turn away from. A perfect balance of fashion and function.

The JJJJound x NB 2002R GORE-TEX is out now for a retail price of $189.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Nike Kobe V Protro Year of The Mamba Eggplant

Price: $200

2025 is the year of the snake, so you just know that Nike had to pounce on an opportunity to drop some “Year of the Mamba” heat. This week’s Kobe V Protro features a moody eggplant-inspired colorway with a golden snake graphic intertwined with the sneaker’s Swoosh logo.