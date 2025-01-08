Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It’s the first full week of January and if we had to distill the palette of this week’s releases into a couple of words, those words would be: dark and moody.
This week’s relatively short drop list keeps things in the bolder end of the color spectrum for the most part, which is great news for fans of stealthy kicks that look good with just about every fit. As is generally the case with early-year releases, Nike is bringing the biggest heat with a Year of The Mamba Kobe Protro and the return of the legendary Air Jordan 3 Black Cat.
Outside of Nike, JJJJound and NB have teamed up for a GORE-TEX-equipped drop, and Adidas is going the luxury route with a collaboration with Liberty London. Without further ado, let’s dive into the five best sneaker drops of the week.
JJJJound x NB 2002R GORE-TEX
Price: $189.99
This is the third and best JJJJound take on the 2002R. The all-black GORE-TEX-equipped sneaker features a premium suede upper with leather overlays, waterproof technology, rope lacing, an ABZORB-midsole, and N-ergy cushioning.
It’s a utilitarian sneaker designed to take abuse, but as is always the case with JJJJound, the design has a pristine minimalism that is impossible to turn away from. A perfect balance of fashion and function.
The JJJJound x NB 2002R GORE-TEX is out now for a retail price of $189.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Nike Kobe V Protro Year of The Mamba Eggplant
Price: $200
2025 is the year of the snake, so you just know that Nike had to pounce on an opportunity to drop some “Year of the Mamba” heat. This week’s Kobe V Protro features a moody eggplant-inspired colorway with a golden snake graphic intertwined with the sneaker’s Swoosh logo.
Rounding out the design is a milky icy outsole, which serves as a nice point of contrast to the darker, royal colors of the shoe.
The Kobe V Protro Year of the Mamba in Eggplant is set to drop on January 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or at aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Women’s Air Max Muse Black and Metallic Silver
Price: $160
This might be a brand-new silhouette in the Nike roster, but the Air Max Muse is dripping with Y2K vibes thanks to its futuristic (by early ’00s standards) metallic upper. The sneaker sports a split midsole with a high arch, a chunky design, and a low profile.
It’s a welcome addition to the Nike family, though it would be great if Nike dropped this one in a full-size run because as of now, it’s a women’s exclusive.
The Nike Women’s Air Max Muse Black and Metallic Silver is set to drop on January 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Liberty London x Country OG
Price: $95
Another women’s exclusive, Adidas has teamed up with Liberty London for a floral take on the Country OG silhouette. The sneaker is all luxury, with a premium suede upper, textile floral details, and classy gold foil branding.
What we really love about this sneaker are the small details, like the milky white midsole over the gum outsole or the way the black three stripes break up the colorful floral design. It’s a great sneaker, and proof that Adidas needs to pay much more attention to this silhouette in general.
The Liberty Longdon x Adidas Country OG is set to drop on January 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $95. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Nike Air Jordan 3 Black Cat
Price: $200
The Black Cat is one of the greatest colorways to ever hit the Jordan 3, and this week it’s coming back! This means just about every hardcore Jordan head is going to be trying to get their hands on it. So good luck out there, let the best sneakerhead win!
The sneaker features a leather upper with patent and nubuck accents, dark-filtered elephant print panels, and matching laces.
The Nike Air Jordan 3 Black Cat is set to drop on November 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.