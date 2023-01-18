Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Things are starting to heat up in the sneaker world as we get our first big-name collaboration of the year and no, it’s not from Nike. In fact, Nike is playing things frustratingly safe and we’d be mad about it if other big brands weren’t picking up the slack. The big release this week comes out of Adidas who have teamed up with Beyonce for the latest IVY PARK release, the nostalgic Top Ten 2000. The Y2K era has a stranglehold on the world of fashion right now so if you’re all about that retro aesthetic, you’re going to find a lot to love in this new collaboration. With Ye a thing of the past when it comes to conversations about hot footwear, Adidas is still going strong thanks to linking up with Beyonce, you know, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, as well as Bad Bunny, the literal biggest pop start on the planet. So if you’re worried about the three stripes brand, don’t be, they’re in great company. Elsewhere, our favorite Chicago designer, Joe Freshgoods, is teaming up with Vans for a radical platform Sk8-Hi that shows the designer pushing the envelope at a brand that loves to play it safe.

Nike Dunk Low Montreal Bagel A bagel-inspired Dunk? Sure, why the hell not? It’s not like we’ve never loved Dunks inspired by food before (The Chunky Dunk comes to mind) so sure, slap some sesame seed graphics on the leather paneling and call it a day, we’ll take it! This low-top Dunk features shades of beige with a contrasting Montreal blue swoosh and heel tab over a classic gum sole. Nike is phoning it in for sure, but they’re keeping things fun. The Nike Dunk Low Montreal Bagel is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Force 1 x Slam Jam Black and Off Noir A classic silhouette meets classic Italian construction, this Air Force 1 was made in collaboration with Slam Jam and sports a softened premium leather upper with suede detailing (peep that Swoosh), an upside-down Nike Air logo, and Slam Jam branding at the toe, all dressed up in a stealthy triple black colorway. It’s simply a dope-looking AF-1 made by one of the most renowned streetwear boutiques. A winning combination. The Air Force 1 x Slam Jam Black and Off Noir is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Penny 2 Black and Faded Spruce Penny Hardaway fans stay winning! Ever since Nike brought back the Air Penny 2, the design has gotten all sorts of dope new colorways including this week’s Black and Faded Spruce. Featuring a leather upper with a mix of black and green colors, the Air Penny 2 sports a sculpted foam midsole in Sail, with a visible air unit, and that swirling design that makes the Penny such an attractive and unique silhouette. The Nike Air Penny 2 Black and Faded Spruce is set to drop on January 20th at 7:00 Am PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Joe Freshgoods x Vans Sk8-Hi Reissue Platform VLT LX/Slip-Hiker LX Joe Freshgoods’ latest Vans collaboration is all about celebrating the Black travel experience. Dubbed the Chocolate Valley Resort collection, this sneaker and apparel drop features a Midwestern log-cabin aesthetic with warm and earthy colorways.

The sneakers featured in the collection include the Sk8-Hi Reissue Platform VLT LX and the Slip-Hiker LX. The former features a coral almond and camel colorway with the latter sporting a quilted nylon upper with an all-weather MTE outsole. It’s a dope and thoughtful collection and the best Vans has looked in a while. The Joe Freshgoods Vans Sk8-Hi Reissue Platform VLT LX and Slip Hiker LX are set to drop on January 21st for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair at the Vans or Joe Freshgoods web stores.

Adidas Sean Wotherspoon Orketro Sean Wotherspoon is putting his loud and busy touch on a forgotten Adidas silhouette. The Orketro doesn’t get a lot of love, but Wotherspoon has given it a new and vibrant look while still putting sustainability at the forefront. Made from repurposed materials, this Orketro combines 2000s design details with Adiprene+ cushioning, a bright pink, white, orange, and blue colorway, and an angular three stripes repositioning that makes the sneaker look brand new. The Adidas Sean Wotherspoon Orketro is set to drop on January 19th at 7:30 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the ADIDAS Confirmed App. Adidas IVY Park Top Ten 2000 If you’ve been following fashion, you know that the y2k aesthetic is back. Feel however you want about that, if you’re over the age of 30 you probably either hate or are confused by it. Get over it, it’s back and it’s not going away. How do we know for sure? Because even Beyonce is into it. Are you saying your taste is better than Beyonce’s? Get real.