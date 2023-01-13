Rihanna’s Valentine’s Day Savage X Fenty Lingerie Collection Is Ready To Break Some Hearts

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but instead of leaning into the trappings of the romantic Hallmark holiday, Rihanna circumvents convention with her latest themed Savage X Fenty lingerie collection. Sharing a steamy preview video with a flippant “ph*ck yo flowers” caption, the future Super Bowl Halftime Show performer looks ready to break some hearts.

The Breakin’ Hearts collection does make some concessions to the conventions of the V-Day theme. The included pieces are mostly in red, featuring heart-shaped cutouts and red lip prints. There are even on-theme jockstraps for the guys. You can check out the collection here.

Meanwhile, excitement is building for Rihanna’s return to performing at the upcoming Super Bowl, helped along by a new trailer acknowledging her multi-year absence from the spotlight. She unofficially kicked off her return in 2022 with the release of her song “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rihanna even shared a Game Day collection of Savage X Fenty to celebrate her upcoming performance, which has many of her fans thinking she’s also planning to drop an album and announce an accompanying tour. She’s brushed off those rumors though and received support from Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael, who told her to take as much time as she needs.