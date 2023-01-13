Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. There is a lot going of excitement going on in the world of sneakers right now. Stüssy and Timberland are set to team up, Nike is gearing up to drop some new Valentine’s day kicks, Adidas and Bad Bunny are scheduled to release a brand-new collaboration, Nicki Minaj is rolling out a special Pinkprint Air Jordan 6, and Union has begun teasing a new Jordan 1 — a lot of brands are giving us a very good reason to save up our money and see what’s in store, which brings us to this week. It’s another short one, but the quality is superb. Need new Jordans? We got you! Love the UltraBOOST but you’ve been waiting it out for some great colorway? This is the week. Want some New Balances? Covered. We may still be in a slow release season but everything that is coming out is a winner. Let’s dive into the six best sneakers dropping this week.

Converse x DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 The latest DRKSHDW Converse collab has dropped and has updated the Chuck 70 — a notoriously thin sneaker not fit for this weather — for the winter. Featuring an all-over zebra-print jacquard upper, this Rick Owens-designed rendition features a square toe, an elongated tongue, and a redesigned midsole with dual branding at the tongue. Leave it to Owens to never run out of ideas on how to redesign this classic sneaker silhouette. The Converse x DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas UltraBOOST Triple Black/Cloud White Adidas is off to a pretty slow start this year, but be patient, the next Bad Bunny collaboration is coming. Until then, at least the triple stripe brand is spoiling us with a re-up of the UltraBOOST Triple Black and Cloud White.

Dropping as a woman’s size exclusive, the UltraBOOST sports a lightweight PRIMEKNIT textile upper atop a BOOST midsole and a stretch web outsole. These are pretty much the only two colorways worth picking up the UltraBOOST in so act fast, they will sell out. The Adidas UltraBOOST Triple Black/Cloud White is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Air Jordan 1 True Blue The concept for the True Blue Jordan 1 is simple, take a classic sneaker silhouette, the Jordan 1, and combine it with the famous colorway of another classic sneaker silhouette, the Jordan 3, and you have a whole new iconic piece of footwear. Yup, that works, no complaints here! Featuring a premium leather upper with 1985 design features, this Jordan 1 sports a high-top collar, a woven tongue, and a combination of True Blue, white, and Cement Grey. There isn’t an era when this shoe wouldn’t look dope. Leave it to Nike to do something spectacularly low-effort and still make it work. The Air Jordan 1 True Blue is set to drop on January 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 5 Dunk On Mars There aren’t enough Jordan 5 drops in bold colors, generally, the sneaker features too much white and University Red but this week Nike is dropping a women’s size exclusive that brings the bold tones.

The Dunk On Mars features a premium suede upper in an eye-catching Martian Sunrise colorway with reflective accents meant to evoke our Milky Way galaxy. It looks great and makes the case for why we need more bold tones utilized on this chunky silhouette. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 5 Dunk On Mars is set to drop on January 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance Made in USA 990v2 Purple with Yellow On the slightly less exciting end of New Balance releases, the 990v2 is getting a new colorway! While that isn’t quite as thrilling as a brand new Aime Leon Dore collaboration, this three-color sneaker still looks dope enough to get excited over. Featuring a pig suede leather and mesh upper, this v2 combines purple, magenta, and golden yellow tones over an off-white ABZORB style midsole. The New Balance Made in USA 990v2 Purple with Yellow is set to drop on January 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $194.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Rainier Near the close of last year, Aimé Leon Dore linked up with New Balance for a reimagined hiking boot called the Rainier, and now that boot is getting a wider re-release in all three colorways, so if you missed out, you’ve got another chance!