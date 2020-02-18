Drake’s New Statement Timepiece Has A Working Roulette Wheel And It’s Ridiculous

We all know that in this modern age of smartphones the wristwatch has been relegated to statement piece status. Nobody needs a watch per se. So when you see someone wearing one (especially if it’s expensive), you know they want the world to know that they have enough money to tell time with what is essentially a big flashy wristband. But Drake — quite possibly the most influential voice in modern hip hop — isn’t content to just tell time with an expensive and pretty bracelet, oh no. Drizzy picked up the new Jacob & Co. Astronomia Casino, which features a working roulette wheel and is valued at $620,000. That proves two things about Drake — he’s ballin’ incredibly hard and he’s a huge dork.
I’m sorry, but if you have a working roulette wheel on your wrist, you are a James Bond-level villian dork. In case you’re wondering, the Astronomia Casino sits in a 28mm 18k rose gold/sapphire crystal case and features a push-activated ceramic ball, working roulette table, a double-axis tourbillon, magnesium lacquered globe, and a Roman numeral display with a one-carat 288-facet Jacob-cut diamond.
Jacob & Co. is known for its complicated designs and watch-nerd appeal. If you think this timepiece is crazy, wait until you see what other elaborate timepieces they have on the market.
Check out a few of the most outlandish timepieces below.
Wear a watch that never looks the same way twice in 24-hours. @jacobandco's Astronomia Solar Zodiac in Black Ceramic displays the hours and minutes through the 12 Star Signs and utilizes patented technology to ensure that, even though the upper assembly is turning clockwise and the lower dial is turning counterclockwise, 12 o'clock is always in the correct position.
Inspired by Oil. Everything about the @jacobandco Oil Pump collection comes from the fascinating oil industry, from the oil reservoir to the gauge-inspired power reserve to the pipes crossing the grilled dial.
Don't be alarmed! The @jacobandco Astronomia Spider looks real, but it's really a combination of a titanium structure, actual duck down and artisanal skill, all sitting atop and turning with the iconic Astronomic triple-axis tourbillon movement.
Complicated and complex. The complexity of the setting of the diamonds and rubies in this amazing timepiece attempts to outdo the complications within. The twin, triple-axis, high speed sequential tourbillons, decimal minute repeater and monopusher chronograph with reference time compete with baguette-cut diamonds and rubies.
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The @jacobandco hand-formed, hand-painted Octopus turns with the famous Astronomia four satellite movement, its eight tentacles guarding this amazing feat of watchmaking engineering.