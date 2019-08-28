Streetwear Pieces You Need To Instantly Elevate Your Style Game

Unsplash/Uproxx

First things first, if you have any clothes in your current wardrobe that were purchased — without your consent — by your parents, grandparents, or aunts and uncles, do yourself a favor and toss them. Donate them, tie-dye them, give them to a younger sibling, do whatever you have to do to get all the wackest stuff out of your closet. It’s time to Marie Kondo all the non-jams. You’re going to need that extra space for your fresh new gear.

If you care about style at all, you know that the best threads you can rock in the modern era fit snuggly within the realm of streetwear. The clothing of the streets — in large part inspired by the cultures of hip-hop and skating — is dominating the world of fashion to such an inarguable degree that even luxury retailers like Gucci and Louis Vuitton can’t help but crib looks from those rocking graphic tees, joggers, snap-backs, and sportswear while navigating the urban jungles of Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo. The best fashion is no longer relegated to the catwalks of Paris, it has officially moved to the type of comfortable functionality that’s seen on the sidewalks of cities all around the world.

In 2019, the hypebeasts who turn-heads on the streets are the apex of cool and it’s time you join their ranks by assembling the essential streetwear pieces you need in your wardrobe to level up your style game instantly. You won’t have to cop all of the pieces in our list to elevate your own personal wardrobe, but having at least one piece from every category is a sure-fire way to guarantee that your whole vibe is fresh and clean.

PART I: Sneakers

Locking in your streetwear wardrobe starts with a dope pair of SNX. While you could go the brand loyalist route — always rocking Nike, Adidas, Reebok, etc — we strongly suggest mixing it up and going with the styles that speak to you in the moment. We’re living in an era where mismatching is the dominant trend, if you want to wear Adidas sweat pants with a fresh pair of Air Jordans, do you. “As long as it looks dope,” that’s the only mantra that matters.

Buying a dope pair of sneakers doesn’t have to break the bank either. If you don’t have $300 to drop on the latest pair of Yeezys, don’t fret, you can easily pick up a classic pair of sneakers for under $100. Here are some of our favorite selects.

Nike

Getty Image

This was a hard pick as Nike has several iconic silhouettes but we’re just going to call it: Nike’s most essential silhouette is the Air Force One. A typical pair of Nike Air Force Ones will cost you $90-$100 and can single-handedly elevate your entire outfit. Best of all, they come in unisex sizing perfect for anybody’s feet. A pair of all-white Air Force Ones is a classic look that has never and will never go out of style, and that’s just facts.

Honorable mentions include the Nike SB Blazers, and the Air Jordan 1.

Adidas

Getty Image

Adidas has a collection of legendary sneaker silhouettes on par with Nike but we’re going with the Stan Smiths as the must-have. The Adidas Stan Smith has changed very little since its introduction in 1972 — because it hasn’t needed to. The silhouette is as simple as a sneaker can get and its neutrality makes it one of the most versatile sneakers of all time. When you wear these, you’re wearing legends on your feet.

These also come in unisex sizing which we dig (in a perfect world every shoe would). Honorable Mentions include the Samba and Superstar silhouettes.

Converse

Getty Image

To some people, the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star is the greatest sneaker ever created. Even if you don’t agree with that idea it’s still a pretty hard one to argue against. Everyone has had a pair of hightop Chuck Taylors and the sneaker still deserves regular rotation in your wardrobe.

Honorable mentions include Vans Authentic and the Reebok Club-C.