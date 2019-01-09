Nike/Adidas/Uproxx

This week things are looking a lot more balanced in our top five sneaker drops of the week. Retro and futuristic sneaker designs share the spotlight on almost equal ground. It’s a strong showing, even edging out last week’s offering with a few notable drops that arrive with heavy levels of hype surrounding them. (We’re looking at you Element 87s!)

Admittedly it’s going to be a tough week for anyone who made a New Year’s resolution to spend less money on kicks. You might want to give yourself a bit of a grace period before you get started on that promise. From the alien-esque VaporMax to a modern take on a 70s classic, here are the five dopest kicks dropping this week.

Get your wallets ready and start rewriting that monthly budget.

Nike React Element 87

Nike

The sneaker world was without question dominated by the Nike React Element 87s last year. Each new colorway or take on the Element 87s proved popular with sneakerheads everywhere, and other brands dipped their toes in Element 87-inspired designs. We can’t help but wonder if this silhouette will continue to dominate the new year. Admittedly, the Volt and Racer Pink colorway leave a lot to be desired — it certainly doesn’t hold a candle to the original Sail — but it’s nothing if not eye-catching.

Sitting atop a black sole, neon colors meld together on the semi-translucent TPE upper, it’s a little less subtle than the original run so you’ll have to be on top of your sock game for full effect. The signature cork insoles look particularly striking against the onslaught of color we get from the top down view, it’s our favorite part of this pair but none of that matters when you’re wearing the shoe.

The Nike React Element 87 in Volt and Racer Pink drops on January 10th and will retail for $160. Grab a pair at the Nike webstore or select Nike retailers.

Nike