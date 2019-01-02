SNX: The Freshest Shoes Dropping The First Week of 2019

NEIGHBORHOOD/Nike/Uproxx

It’s a brand new year, which means a new sneaker season has just begun. Last week saw a dull offering to close the year out — so meh we had to skip it. But the sneaker Gods made sure to start the first days of January off with a few notable drops that couldn’t be denied. Nike tops the competition handily this go around, snatching four out of five of our picks for the week (look at the archives before you accuse us of stanning for them).

From ultra stylish new colorways to the futuristic silhouettes of tomorrow, here are the five dopest sneakers dropping in the first week of 2019.

Nike Air Force 1 Floral Print Nylon

Nike

It’s looking like 2019 is going to be a floral print year, as more and more sneakers and streetwear borrow the flowery pattern. These Air Force 1s feature a floral-printed nylon upper with a black canvas base. Orange stitching adds a bit of contrast along the swoosh and branding and this particular iteration makes use of the new swoosh and bar graphic on the tongue. We still have a soft spot for the original Nike Air logo but expect to see these popping up more and more into 2019.

The Nike Air Force 1 Floral Prints are out now and can be found at select Nike retailers retailing for $100.

Nike