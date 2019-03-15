Nike/Adidas/Uproxx

Let’s face it, last week’s drops were lackluster. We even had to temporarily re-focus SNX because of it. But we’re putting that way behind us, because hype in the sneaker world is already heating up again with several worthwhile releases this week. But first, some bad news (immediately followed by good news) if you’re a Yeezy fan. The long-anticipated new Yeezy 350 v2 Clay, that was set to drop this week, was postponed yesterday and is now scheduled to hit stores at the end of the month. Which would be a shame if two additional colorways of the 350 v2s didn’t exist. This might come as news to some, as they’re releasing exclusively in overseas markets.

The Yeezy 350 v2 Trueform and the Hyperspace are still set to drop on the original March 16th date, and both colorways are actually significantly better than the Clays that are being sold to the American market. Which — what gives, Ye? Want to snag them? We’ll tell you how to get ahold of the exclusive colorways so you won’t have to miss out.

Here are the five best sneakers dropping in this week.

Jordan Apex-Utility

It was only a matter of time before the design touchstones of the Nike React Element 87 made their way to other Nike silhouettes, but we never imagined they’d be coming this soon to a pair of Jordans. The Jordan Apex-Utility makes use of the 87’s signature translucent upper, with a lightweight Air Jordan 1 Flyknit underneath, for an ultra-lightweight pair of kicks. They feature adjustable heel straps and bright red tongue and heel tabs, the Jordan Apex-Utility sports red-letter Jumpman branding, and a hidden swoosh along the Flyknit upper atop a React midsole.

The Jordan Apex-Utility is available today and will retail for $200 at select Jordan Brand retailers and the Nike online store.

