Check Out The New Yeezys And Other Cool Sneaker Finds This Week

Welcome to our first slow week of the year! More often than not it feels like dope sneaker drops happen on a near constant basis, but every once in a while there is a lull that allows our wallets to breathe a grateful sigh of relief. Rather than skip the week, we saw it as the perfect opportunity to put dope sneaker-related stuff on your radar and to highlight some kicks that had the unfortunate luck of releasing in a more competitive week and just missed our top five.

Overall, we’ve got a bit of a random grab bag — think of it as a special edition of your weekly sneaker article. It should be mentioned that despite it being slow, this week still has one notable drop in the new Yeezy 700 Inertias, so make sure you don’t sleep on them if you’ve been living for Ye’s sneaker line. Without further ado, here is our inaugural “SNX — The Director’s Cut” or… “The Special Edition”?

Eh, call it whatever you want, we aren’t letting a wack release week slow us down.

The Shoe Art Of Jyn Waye

I’ve been looking for the right time to talk about Jyn Waye for a minute now, and this is the perfect opportunity. Jyn Waye takes iconic anime and cartoon characters from the 90s-00s like Sailor Moon, The Powerpuff Girls, and various Miyazaki and comic book characters, and hand paints them on backpacks, bags, shirts, inhalers — anything she can get her hands on!

She rose to internet fame when she first painted a pair of Air Force 1s and bidding ensued in the comments section. Not wanting to be pigeonholed, Waye moved on to using just about anything as a canvas. She sells her work on her website, but as of now everything is sold out so be sure to follow her and watch for an announcement of new work to come.