Last month, the streetwear and skate world lost an icon when HUF founder Keith Hufnagel lost his two-year battle to brain cancer. In celebration of the life and brand Hufnagel built, long-time friend and fellow San Francisco-based streetwear label head Benny Gold will be raffling off his personal collection of HUF clothing — with all of the proceeds going to fund cancer research in the late icon’s name.

“My biggest memory of Keith is just that he was really generous… I want to do something with the collection that is meaningful. This collection of HUF clothing is from the early, early first years of HUF…” said Gold in a video posted to his Instagram announcing the raffle and showing off pieces from the collection.

“All of these pieces in this collection were produced in extremely limited quantities,” Gold adds, “and available exclusively at the first HUF location in SF.”

The collection features over 150 t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats and will be given to a single raffle winner, with tickets costing $50 per entry with no ticket limits. 100% of the proceeds will go to fund brain cancer research in Hufnagel’s name. To enter the contest, Venmo Benny-Gold at 4691 or make a Paypal donation as “FRIENDS & FAMILY” at contact@bennygold.com.

Check out Keith Hufnagel’s final video interview in the latest episode of Uproxx’s The Masters above.