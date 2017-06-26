Classic Pieces Of Americana Collide In These Converse/Coca-Cola Kicks

#Sneakers #Converse
06.26.17 9 months ago

Looks like streetwear retailer, Kith, has a new collaboration coming out with Converse and Coca-Cola. Pictures surfaced on @s.sam.group‘s Instagram today of a Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 featuring an old school Coca-Cola logo. The surprise collaboration has everyone talking about when and where the shoe will drop.

The sneaker’s design is simple. The classic Coca-Cola logo pops off of the all white, canvas shoe with a not-so-subtle Kith logo also in red. The top of the sneaker is designed with a frayed top, and then finishes off with a green rubber outsole to accent. With the way the internet buzzes over shoes, people are already clamoring to get a pair of their own for the summer.

This will be the second time Kith has joined up with Coca-Cola to create awesome looking statement pieces. In 2016, they created a collection of apparel and accessories featuring Coke’s global influence, combined their iconic streetwear. The line featured international Coca-Cola logos from places like Israel, Japan, Korea, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. It included hoodies, jean jackets, tees, and hats.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sneakers#Converse
TAGSCOCA-COLACONVERSESNEAKERSStreetwearstyle

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP