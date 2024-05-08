Here comes Fresh Pair with a new drop. This time, legendary Hip-hop maestro Just Blaze and sneaker-customizer-to-the-GOATs, Katty Customs welcome one of Brooklyn’s finest, Memphis Bleek, to the chair. And once again, Katty and Just knock it out of the park, with Bleek pledging to wear these super clean custom AF-1s come Florida summertime.

The latest episode is a bit special, aside from Bleek being an absolute legend, him and Just have a storied history that goes way back, and you can feel the chemistry between the two as they touch on their friendship, and early collaborations like “Round Here,” a beat that Just was initially skeptical of that ended up being a big moment in the early days of Roc-A-Fella. The interview serves as a celebration of how far he’s come.

Throughout, Bleek speaks on the Just Blaze beats he regrettably passed on, working with a young Rihanna on “The One,” how State Property started out as a Beans (Beanie Sigel) and Bleek album, and reveals why “Yes,” never appeared on an album and why Jay-Z gave him “Murda Murda.”

It’s an insightful dive full of deep-cut discussions as two long-time friends chop it up. But our favorite moment has to be when Bleek explains how he discovered air conditioning through Jay-Z back when the legend was in his dope boy days.

Check out the latest Fresh Pair above.