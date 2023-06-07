Rap fans were impressed — and confused — when by Barbra Streisand‘s hip-hop knowledge when the 81-year-old quoted New York rapper Memphis Bleek on Twitter.

Streisand, who has long had a reputation for political activism, tweeted a dire warning about a future Donald Trump presidential candidacy. “Trump is going to be indicted for stealing classified documents,” she wrote. “He is going crazy with his tweets urging his cult to ‘FIGHT.’ We remember what happened on January 6th. ‘The strong are quiet, the weak start riots.’ – Rapper Memphis Bleek.” (The lyrics in question are from a song on the Jay-Z-led compilation album The Dynasty, “1-900-HUSTLER,” which features Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, and Freeway.)

Trump is going to be indicted for stealing classified documents. He is going crazy with his tweets urging his cult to “FIGHT.” We remember what happened on January 6th. "The strong are quiet, the weak start riots." – Rapper Memphis Bleek — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 7, 2023

Although largely recognized within the culture as being Jay-Z’s protege throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, Bleek did have an expansive solo career that saw him release minor hits like “Is That Yo Chick” and “Like That.” However, he was never much of a fixture on mainstream charts, leaving fans nonplussed that Streisand would quote him, of all people.

The idea that Streisand would be a huge Memphis Bleek fan turned out to be a source of amusement, though — much like a similar incident with actress Sharon Stone donning a movie prop that got her tagged a fan of underground rapper MF DOOM.

Check out some of the more amused reactions below.

lotta things not on my bingo card popping up today but Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek wasn't even in my list of options https://t.co/ySE7sYvodP — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 7, 2023

gotta admit I did not have "Barbara Streisand quotes Memphis Bleek" on my bingo card https://t.co/FIWMu16EDP — James Cobo (@jamescobo) June 7, 2023

Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek might be the greatest tweet I’ve seen in a while 😩😂 https://t.co/ZpieyrPZL9 — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) June 7, 2023

Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek further let’s me know this smog is the beginning of the apocalypse BECAUSE AINT NO FUCKIN WAY YOU QUOTING MEMPH BLEEK IN 2023

😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/YXxX76WobF — Victor Parsley (@CallMeCoachVP) June 7, 2023

Barbara Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek is so funny to me. I’m imagining her posted up in her trophy room listening to Like That 😭 pic.twitter.com/swtbnT6Kaf — bird solidarity (@future_liz) June 7, 2023

Barbara Streisand quoted Memphis Bleek before any Hip Hop fan did. https://t.co/Sgja9gA7mt — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) June 7, 2023

Not Barbara Streisand quoting Memph Bleek!?! https://t.co/CZbzWSBNqd — Two-piece Advocate (@frazierapproves) June 7, 2023

That Bleek line was one of my OG Twitter bios. Barbara Streisand is forever good in my book — . (@pjhoody) June 7, 2023

Barbara Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek is the most random thing I probably have ever seen and that's no exaggeration hahahah. https://t.co/1v1yy6huFG — Manonnis Antetokounmpo (@ThaDeezo) June 7, 2023

I don't know what's gonna become of this app or the world for that matter, but please commemorate this day. The day that Barbara Streisand quoted "1-900-HUSTLER" to sh*t on Trump. — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) June 7, 2023