Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week, despite it being Cyber Monday and sneaker sales on popular silhouettes going up at all the big sneaker brands and retailers, there are actually new shoes dropping too. Because of the big sales, these sneakers are flying totally under the radar which is a shame because even though the drop list is small, there are actually some pretty dope sneakers releasing this week. Highlights include the NOCTA AF-1, a black version of the VaporMax Moc, the Air Jordan 3 Fear, a Sacai, Jean Paul Gaultier Nike collaboration, and the latest from Pharrell’s Humanrace. Actually, those aren’t just highlights, that’s the whole list. It’s a little light. But as I said, BANGERS! Let’s dive into the best new sneakers for Cyber Monday.

Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 White Price: $160 Drake is back with another sneaker in his NOCTA line, this time the brand’s take on the mighty AF-1. The sneaker doesn’t do anything to change the design or silhouette, instead, this is just a premium take on the AF-1 with a premium leather upper, a new perforation pattern on the toe box, and a triple white colorway. The midsole reads “Love You Forever” with hearts in place of the usual star design. Rounding out the design is a custom lace dubrae and a NOCTA logo in place of the usual Nike Air on the left heel. Clearly, Drake is a massive fan of the original and wanted his take to be a slightly elevated version of the classic design. The Nike NOCTA Air Force 1 White is set to drop on November 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam Black Price: $220 The VaporMax Moc was already a stealthy-looking sneaker that blended perfectly into your fit but now that it’s dropping in a black colorway, this is straight up on some ninja-shit. The sneaker features a lightweight but utilitarian build with a slip-on fit, a full-length VaporMax air unit, and a woven shroud. This sneaker is futuristic minimalism at its finest! The Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam Black is set to drop on November 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Fear Price: $210 Shame on Nike for secretly dropping this Jordan 3 Fear on what is essentially a throwaway week. Also, was this supposed to be a Halloween release? The name and black and orange colorway have us convinced Nike botched the intended release date on this one. The Fear features a Night Stadium leather upper with suede accents and hints of Total Orange on the eyelets and embroidered Jumpman branding. Rounding out the design is a black and grey elephant print mudguard. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Fear is set to drop on November 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier x Nike Vaporwaffle Price: $250 It’s truly a shame that this union between Sacai, Jean Paul Gaulthier, and Nike is dropping on the same week as Thanksgiving because this release shouldn’t be this under the radar. No joke, this drop is in the running for one of the best of the year.

The three-way sneaker collaboration features Sacai’s layered waffle design with a woven multi-fabric upper. The sneaker is available in a loud multi-toned colorway or a minimal grayscale and white colorway. The Sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier x Nike Vaporwaffle is out now for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair at the Jean Paul Gaultier webstore or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.