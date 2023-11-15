Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Next weekend is the dreaded (or beloved, depending on who you are) Black Friday — so you might assume the big sneaker brands will hold back their best releases until we can pick them up on the cheap, right? Wrong! It’s the opposite. This week brings a flood of dope releases at full price including a Nike and TIGHTBOOTH SB Dunk, an Off Noir Jordan 3, a Jordan 4 in Craft Olive, new LeBrons, a BAPE and Adidas collaboration, and the latest from New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio. It’s as if the sneaker brands are trying to drop a sneaker for every type of sneakerhead. If the upcoming Black Friday has you feeling a bit more conservative about copping any pairs this week, don’t let it — next week’s releases are considerably weaker. And in-demand shoes rarely go on sale. It’s sad but those are the breaks. Let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week!

Nike SB x TIGHTBOOTH Dunk Low Pro Price: $135 Shinpei Ueno’s TIGHTBOOTH label has linked up with Nike this week for what is easily the best skate sneaker of the season. The sneaker takes inspiration from Ueno’s 2005 underground video series Lenz, which helped introduce the world to the Japanese nighttime skate scene. The design features a black base with white paneling that sports textural overlays that are meant to emulate metal street grates. For enhanced visibility, the design uses reflective swoosh panels and contrasting Safety Orange accents. The Nike SB x TIGHTBOOTH Dunk Low Pro is set out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Terminator High Tuskegee University Price: $150 The latest Nike Terminator pays tribute to Alabama’s HBCU the Tuskegee University. The sneaker is draped in Golden Tigers colors with golden laces, a premium leather upper, embroidered heel details that read “Tuskegee Institute,” and other little touches that refer to the school’s iconography. Whether you’re a current student or an alumni, these feel like a must-cop. The Nike Terminator High Tuskegee University is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 3 Off Noir Price: $200 Right now the best Jordan colorways are going strictly to women’s sizes. This week we have the Off Noir Jordan 3, which features a mix of Off Noir, Sail, Black, and Cement Grey colors with a mixed leather and synthetic upper atop a foam midsole. That iconic elephant print mudguard serves as a nice contrast to the black base of this premium Jordan. Truth be told, it deserves a spot in the best Jordan 3 colorways of all time. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 3 Off Noir is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike LeBron 2 Maple and University Red Price: $250 What am I supposed to say about this sneaker other than it looks f*cking crazy?! Look at it! LeBron never fails to go all out. This LeBron 2 reissue sports a pony hair leather upper with zebra and cheetah print, laser etched graphics, and embroidered and embossed LeBron branding.

If you really want to turn heads at the holiday party this year, roll up in these shoes and you’ll be the talk of the night. The Nike LeBron 2 Maple and University Red is set to drop on November 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Converse x Kasina Weapon Price: $140 Converse has linked up with Korean fashion brand Kasina for a classic but slightly altered take on the Weapon. The sneaker features a white leather upper with black paneling and green tongue and logo accents with graphics inspired by the hand-drawn plans for the first Kasina store. It’s a cool design but it’s pretty much reserved for hardcore Kasina fans only. The Converse x Kasina Weapon is set to drop on November 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Kith x New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Price: $219.99 Kith has teamed up with New Balance this week for a new take on the 990v6 that celebrates Madison Square Garden. The design looks to the exterior of the Garden for inspiration with a mesh upper with pigskin suede and synthetic overlays in faded white with accents in orange and blue. The accents are an obvious reference to the NY Knicks and feel how you want about the team, it looks great! The sneaker rests on ENCAP midsole cushioning with a TPU heel tab and a co-branded sock liner. The Kith x New Balance Made in USA 990v6 is set to drop on November 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft Olive Price: $210 If you have big feet and you’re crying over the Jordan 3 Off Noir’s limited sizing option, stop, because while you won’t be able to rock a stealthy pair of 3s to Thanksgiving this year, you can wear this olive-toned Jordan 4. And I’m just going to go ahead and say it — the 4 beats the 3 every time! The sneaker features a suede upper with leather and textile overlays in a two-toned color scheme of olive and black. It’s the best release of the week, hands down. The Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft Olive is set to drop on November 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 610S Price: $129.99 If your vibe leans loungey and modern, the latest from New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio is for you. Built on a 610S silhouette, this trail sneaker is altered with a slip-on design which yes, seems like a contradiction of the shoe’s main function, but it’s hard to care because this looks super dope.

Would I wear it during a hike? Maybe! The sneaker features a mesh upper with suede overlays, a stretched collar and a lugged outsole for enhanced traction. The New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 610S is set to drop on November 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $129.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.