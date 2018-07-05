Nike

The hotly-anticipated Nike React Element 87s are almost here. Available July 13th, at 10 a.m. EDT the new Nike, designed in collaboration with Japanese Fashion designer and creator of streetwear label Undercover Jun Takahashi, is likely to sell out quickly. The new React Element 87s have already been available in Europe and were the most buzzed about and photographed shoes at Paris Fashion Week this June — as everyone from fashion editors to the street’s best dressed were photographed wearing a pair.

The most striking thing about this new silhouette is its semi-translucent upper, giving the shoe a fascinating layered design that is futuristic yet simple. A translucent upper means your sock choices WILL come in to play, which makes the personalization of the shoes one of its most fun features.

The Nike React Element 87s come in both a sail and black colorway. The two colorways can look drastically different with the right socks. Utilizing Nike’s React technology, the shoes are sure to be comfortable with a highly absorbent sole ideal for a day of trekking through the city streets and have already proven to be the go-to of street photographers everywhere.

On closer inspection, the shoes have a deconstructed look as the see-through upper is mesh and layered with suede, leather, and an almost hidden Nike-swoosh, with an elegant cork insole. They retail for $160 but you will have to move fast if you expect to grab a pair.