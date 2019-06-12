Supreme/Uproxx

Let’s get this out of the way — if you’re worried that you missed out on the YEEZY 700 V2 Tephras that surprise released earlier this week, just chill. We got you. However, you might have to make some hard decisions after you check out what else is dropping this week. June has been one hell of a month for fans of sneakers, and by one hell of a month I mean, we’ve spent a month in style hell.

How are we supposed to choose between all these big drops? We’ve got multiple YEEZYS dropping every week, Supreme surprise dropping two designs in two weeks, and luxury fashion brands unveiling new sneakers for the summer. It’s frankly too much, we aren’t made out of money.

If you are made of money, however (or just don’t give a f*ck because the world is ending), shop on! Here are the dopest shoes dropping this week, featuring brand new YEEZYS, Supreme, and COMME des GARÇONS for the summer.

Adidas Miles Silvas 3ST.004

Adidas

This new take on the 3ST.004 is part of Adidas Skateboarding’s new Rider Series, which promises to deliver new takes on classic Adidas skate silhouettes monthly, updating iconic designs with signature colorways and personal touches by both up-and-coming and legendary skaters.

This first entry into the series was designed with input from Miles Silvas and features a BOOST midsole, nubuck upper with mesh overlays, and a wraparound outsole for extra support on the deck. The 3ST.004’s only colorway is a striking golden hue, with thick black three-stripes and a heel tab featuring Silvas’ name. Generally, I’m not a fan of signature shoe series changing up the branding, but Silvas name actually looks great on the heel tab.

Dude could totally start his own label. “You see those new Silvas? FIRE.”

The Miles Silvas Adidas 3ST.004 is available now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at the Adidas Skateboarding website.

