Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet! This week the overall theme seems to be the "outdoors," as we're treated to a handful of sneaker drops that combine warm and earthy colors with some sporty and functional silhouettes. I guess winter is behind us! Is it actually? No, but let's pretend things are warming up for the sake of our own sanity. Highlights this week include Salehe Bembury's latest collaboration, which sees the designer linking up with the British shoe brand Clarks for a triple drop of vibrant lugger-style sneakers. Elsewhere New Balance is dropping two new colorways of the 990 and 990v3 dubbed the Seasonal Collection and Brain Dead and ASICS are teamed up for two psychedelic renditions of the Gel Nimbus 9. Notice any big names missing? Yeah, Nike, they've managed to put one notable sneaker out this week but nothing truly exciting. Even Adidas is bringing the fire with its new NMD S1 MAHBS! Do better Nike, we're counting on you to truly get the 2023 sneaker season kicking. For now, here are the six best drops of the week.

Terminator High Noble Green Are ’80s sneakers making a comeback? Nike seems to think so. The brand’s only notable release this week is this ’85-era classic, the Nike Terminator High. There aren’t any modern updates to this sneaker, Nike is dropping it unaltered and “straight from the vault,” which means if you pick it up it’ll probably be the most uncomfortable and least supportive pair of shoes you’ll ever own. But it sure looks cool! Featuring a crisp white leather upper and Noble Green accents, the Terminator High is truly fashion over function. The Nike Terminator High Noble Green Is set to drop on January 26th for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Salehe Bembury x Clarks Mud Moss Lugger One of our favorite things about Salehe Bembury is that you just can’t pin him down. Nobody really knows what he’s going to make next, when you think he’s going to zig, he zags every time. The designer landed on everyone’s radar when he first redesigned some forgotten New Balance silhouettes, and rather than doubling down like Teddy Santis or Joe Freshgoods, he started designing Crocs. Now he’s linked up with Clarks for an early rendition of their Lugger.

Dubbed the “Mud Moss” this lugger-style shoe features a Lichen suede upper with leather and fabric accents, a crepe rubber sole, and an asymmetric lace-up system that adds a modern streetwear sneaker vibe to the style. The shoe is available in unisex sizing and drops in three colorways including dark green, orange, and taupe. The Salehe Bembury x Clarks Mud Moss Lugger in Dark Green, Orange, and Taupe is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at the Clarks webstore.

New Balance MADE in USA 990 Seasonal Collection Tan w/ Green New Balance’s best runner is getting a new colorway! Dropping as part of a double sneaker pack dubbed the “Seasonal Collection,” this 990 features a mixed upper of leather and mesh with hairy suede panels above an ENCAP midsole and that elegant MADE in USA line construction. The colorway is warm and earthy combining tan and brown with deep forest green accents on the heel and ’N’ logo. Leave it to Teddy Santis to oversee such an elegant and eye-catching take on one of NB’s best silhouettes. The New Balance MADE in USA 990 Seasonal Collection w/ Green is set to drop on January 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $189.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Seasonal Collection Tan w/ Green Nike who? New Balance has slowly been reaching for Nike’s crown for a while now and we’re starting to prefer NB to the old Swoosh. Is that crazy? While no one will be able to compete with Nike’s frequency of releases, New Balance always brings the quality and we’ll take quality over quantity any day.

What a great week for people who love green shoes. If you’re not feeling the understated vibes of the 990, this 990v3 is for you. Dropping as part of the “Seasonal Collection,” this v3 trades in the hairy suede for a sleek upper of nubuck leather and mesh above a pale olive ENCAP midsole and an NDurance rubber outsole. The overall color tones are darker here compared to the v1, with a deep forest base and rich Carmel-colored panels. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Seasonal Collection Tan w/ Green is set to drop on January 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.

Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS Oatmeal Pharrell is doing some truly interesting stuff over at Adidas with his Humanrace line of sneakers. It might not bring the sort of eyes and excitement that Adidas’ collaborations with Beyonce and Bad Bunny bring, but now that Yeezy is a thing of the past, it’s the only collaboration that truly feels unique and original. This week’s NMD s1 MAHBS sports a textile upper with a canvas shroud, a TPU-encapsulated BOOST midsole, and a mix of earthy oatmeal tones and bright blue accents. The NMD strikes an interesting balance between utilitarian functionality and asymmetrical design details. It feels like it has its foot dipped into two different style aesthetics simultaneously. The Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS Oatmeal is set to drop on January 27th at 7:30 AM PST for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Brain Dead x ASICS Gel Nimbus 9 Rio Red (Almost Apricot) Night Shade (Laurel Wreath) There was an era (nearly twenty years ago) when running shoes were strictly function over fashion. They weren’t designed to be seen, they were designed to support you and get you where you needed to go. But as functional-forward as those original running sneakers were, they actually looked pretty dope and futuristic. And now they’re in the streetwear ecosystem, which means the colorways are looking better than ever.