Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We're just under two full months away from the official start of summer but things are already heating up in the sneaker world, as this week brings us a full list of 10 dope drops. It's been a minute since we've had a SNX this jam-packed and you shouldn't expect any more light weeks until we approach the end of year. Prepare yourself, because the sneaker year is about to seriously pop off over the next couple of months. Highlights from this week include two pairs of Jordan 2s in different shades of grey, Aimé Leon Dore's latest New Balance collaboration, a luxurious take on the LeBron XX, and the biggest highlight of the week — an elephant print Jordan 1. Did your heart rate just increase? Ours too. But that's just scratching the surface of what we've got this week, to close everything out Pharrell's Humanrace label is reimagining the Adidas Samba in a full leather build in five different colorways. Let's dive into the week's 10 best sneaker drops.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Wolf Grey Price: $110 With Nike’s best silhouettes, the simplest design is always the best one. Case in point, this week’s Wolf Grey SB Dunk. This design has no bells or whistles, it’s just a simple wolf grey upper with contrasting orange details, a white swoosh, and a bright gum outsole. Seems a little like the Fresh Pair episode with El-P from Run the Jewels, right? Nike nerds will recognize this color combination from the brand’s early ‘70s era shoe box, but you don’t have to be a hardcore Nike-head to appreciate this dope callback colorway. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Wolf Grey is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Cortez Gorge Green and Malachite Price: $85 Nike is slowly rolling out Cortez colorways this spring and this one is a classic. Featuring a white leather upper, this sneaker is accented by two different shades of green at the Swoosh, heel piece, and midsole, with vintage Nike tongue logos, exuding the retro vibe that makes the Cortez so beloved. The Nike Women’s Cortez Gorge Green and Malachite is out now for a retail price of $85. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 2 Cool Grey Price: $175 We’ve been chronicling the Jordan 2 Renaissance since before it was officially a thing last year. The pairs that helped put the design back on the map were notable for just how far out of left field they were, combining radical colors and fabrics to totally reimagine the shoe. This week’s Cool Grey takes a page from that playbook but with a subtler approach. The Cool Grey takes classic Jordan color tones and lays them across an elevated nubuck and suede upper with an Ice Blue heel piece, piping, and laces. It’s beautiful, functional, and exudes that air of luxury the design was always going for. We think Peter Moore would be proud. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 2 Cool Grey is set to drop on May 4th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. LeBron XX Sesame Price: $210 The Nike LeBron is in its lifestyle era. We’re of course referring to Jordan Brand’s lifestyle line which takes Jordan designs and adds a luxury lounge aesthetic to the sneakers that make them less fit for the court and more fit for… brunch. That’s what I think of when I see the LeBron XX Sesame.

While Jordan Brand’s lifestyle line is kind of weak, I have to say, the look works with the LeBron XX. The sneaker has a clean pebbled leather design with contrasting cross stitching, a textured double swoosh, an icy outsole, and gold accents. Its luxury footwear at its finest. The LeBron XX Sesame is set to drop on May 4th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

ALD x New balance 1906R Price: $169.99 This week New Balance is teaming up with the brand that helped put them back on the map, Aimé Leon Dore, with this take on the 1906R. The design combines New Balances ACTEVA LITE cushioning with N-ergy, and ABZROB sole units for a shock-absorbing flexible feel that brings together all of New Balances innovations in one single shoe. To keep things lightweight, the upper is a mix of mesh and synthetic overlays with a TPU heel cage, and a green-on-white design that recalls some of ALD’s past New Balance collaborations. The ALD New Balance 1906R is set to drop on May 4th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Bodega x New Balance 9060 Citadel with Kangaroo Price: $179.99 Aimé Leon Dore isn’t the only dope boutique brand New Balance is teaming up with this week, we’ve also got Bodega taking a stab at the 9060. Featuring cool blue tones, grey, and tan colors, this 9060 sports suede overlays over a mesh upper with a welded lateral N logo and an embroidered medial logo over an ABZROB midsole.

The co-branding lives on the insert, putting the design at the forefront rather than relying on flashy branding to draw eyes. We always appreciate that move and shows confidence on Bodega’s part. The Bodega x New Balance 9060 is set to drop on May 5th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Adidas Treziod 2 Price: $100 Adidas is at its best when it’s mining its vintage silhouettes and breathing new life into them. That’s what the Treziod 2 does, it celebrates the shape and aesthetics of ’80s-era silhouettes from Adidas’ archive and adds modern touches for a more contemporary fit. Those modernizations include a mixed textile and leather upper with EVA tooling and is rounded out by a classic woven tongue label. The colorway combines aluminum, collegiate burgundy, and court green. The Adidas Treziod 2 is set to drop on May 5th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Air Jordan 1 High Elephant Print Price: $180 Sometimes Nike gets lazy, I imagine the pitch meeting for this design went something like this: “we need a hit, how about we combine our most popular sneaker, the Jordan 1, with one of the most iconic colorways, the elephant print?” Done. It took no effort to dream this one up and while it is clearly lazy, it’s kind of hard to hate it because it’s a f*cking Jordan 1 with elephant print!

Who doesn’t want that? Look at it! The sneaker features a white leather upper with elephant print paneling and a contrasting black swoosh. It’s a perfect sneaker. The Nike Air Jordan 1 High Elephant Print is set to drop on May 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.