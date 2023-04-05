Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet! Spring has sprung and we’ve been hit with a nice variety of sneakers from Adidas, Nike, Jordan, and New Balance. It’s not every week that we get this wide variety of brand representation so we love to see it! Highlights from this week include Gucci’s collaboration with Adidas, which sees the luxury brand producing iterations of two classic Adidas silhouettes. Elsewhere, Nike continues to show Penny Hardaway some love with the return of the Air Foamposite One, Air Jordan drops the latest reimagined Jordan 2 in an aesthetic that attempts to bring the summer season to us early, while in New Balance world we get a few iterations of the brand’s most popular silhouette. Let’s dive into this week’s eight best sneaker drops!

Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Price: $850 Nike might have the better celebrity endorsements, a number of iconic silhouettes, and a consistent release schedule of absolute bangers, but no other brand collaborates with luxury wear quite like Adidas. This luxury iteration of the Gazelle features a beige and ebony GG Supreme canvas upper inspired by ’90 Gucci motifs with dual branding and is made in Italy from animal-free raw materials. It’s expensive, and premium, arguably too expensive for the Gazelle, which isn’t particularly comfortable, but just look at it! You move Nike. The Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Men and Women’s is out now. Pick up a pair exclusively at Gucci. Adidas x Gucci zx8000 Price: $980 (Aquamarine, Beige, Pink Leather, Black Canvas) If you like the vibe of the Gucci Gazelle but want a sneaker that is actually, you know, comfortable, check out the ZX8000 which also dropped this week. Featuring a suede and canvas upper with Gucci motifs and Trefoil embroidery, this Torsion style sneaker features a lightweight design and supportive comfort in four eye-catching colorways.

The Adidas x Gucci ZX8000 in Aquamarine, Beige, Pink Leather, and Black Canvas is out now. Pick up a pair exclusively at Gucci.

Nike Dunk Low ATL Price: $120 at SNKRS. Finally, you can represent the ATL while wearing a clean pair of Dunks! While this isn’t exactly a shoe anyone asked for, it still looks dope and there are a number of Dunks out there designed to celebrate other cities (mainly New York) so why not Atlanta? The South got something to say! This sneaker is part of Nike’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and features a bright picante red suede upper with crimson swooshes and metallic gold accents. The Nike Dunk Low ATL is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Dunk Low LX Pink Foam Price: $120 Where the ATL is bright and loud the Pink Foam takes on a softer more low-key look. The sneaker features a plush pink all-suede upper with a milky white midsole and swoosh above a pink outsole. Part of the Dunk’s LX line, this women’s only dunk sports a synthetic leather insole, cushioned collar and black and white marbled laces. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low LX Pink Foam is set to drop on April 6th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Black with White Price: $199.99 (M/W) If you only ride for the MADE in USA line (which the 550s are not a part of) you’ll be pleased to know we’re at least getting one MADE in USA this week — a 990v6. Sporting a mesh underlay wrapped in pigskin and synthetic overlays, this v6 features reflective accents, a TPU back tab, and FuelCell foam for a propulsive step over an ENCAP midsole. It’s designed to be a featherweight and supportive running shoe, and it is, but let’s face it, we love it because it looks great. The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Black with White is set to drop on April 7th at 7:00 AM PST in both Men’s and Women’s sizes. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. Nike Air Jordan 2 Low Seersucker Price: $150 The Jordan 2’s debut colorway might’ve been red and white, but pink is the sneaker’s best look. The Seersucker features a combination of washed-out coral over a pale vanilla midsole with photo dust accents on a Seersucker cotton upper. It might be a season too early for Seersucker but when the sneaker looks this good, it’s hard for us to complain!