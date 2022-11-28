When Are Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Air Force 1s Coming Out?

If you thought Drake was done with 2022, you thought wrong. After dropping his highly successful and controversial album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, the “Major Distribution” rapper plans another release, this time with footwear.

Drake has partnered with Nike to drop his Certified Lover Boy Nike Air Force 1s, which are set to release on December 2, according to Sneaker News. The Canadian rapper went on Instagram last week to offer fans a sneak peek of the sneakers.

In the post’s caption, the rapper noted that his mother was the inspiration behind the shoes, along with his favorite book as a child, Love You Forever, by Robert Munsch. “Love You Forever AF1 dedicated to my incredible mother and our favorite book,” he wrote.

When it comes to design, while the shoe is reminiscent of its timeless silhouette and strikingly white color, this particular shoe contains an etching reading “Love you forever” toward the heel and three bejeweled hearts hovering above the message.

Additionally, Drake shared a note addressed to his mother, which read, “For my mother, Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple. — Aubrey.”