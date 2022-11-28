Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Don’t expect a strong showing this week from the big sneaker brands and while no huge noteworthy drops were released during the Black Friday weekend, that doesn’t mean the big brands aren’t sneaking out a few sneakers worthy of your time. From vintage silhouettes that have been chilling in the vault for decades to a couple of dope jaw-dropping Jordan drops, there are a handful of releases this week that are sure to keep sneakerheads psyched. So while our list is a bit truncated this time around, there are still plenty of gift-worthy sneakers hitting the internet, whether you’re shopping for a friend or loved one, or just yourself. But be warned, while we are digging on six fresh pairs this week, next week will be jam-packed with a lot of noteworthy sneakers you’re not going to want to miss, so if nothing is speaking to you this time around, just save your money! Let’s get into the six under-the-radar sneakers from this past weekend!

Nike Terminator High Granite and Dark Obsidian It’s kind of a shame that the Nike Terminator is dropping in such a quiet week because this is one of the rarest Nike drops of the year. Sure the Terminator doesn’t have the clout of something like a Jordan, but that’s because it’s been locked away in Nike’s vault for so long that most people don’t even know it exists. The Terminator was designed specifically for the Georgetown University basketball team in 1985 and stands as the first signature sneaker ever made for a school. It’s essentially an altered high-top Dunk and this Granite and Dark Obsidian drop represents what that original pair looked like complete with a crispy premium leather upper. The Nike Terminator High Granite and Dark Obsidian is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. Women’s Nike Dunk High Burgundy Crush If the Terminator is look a little too retro for you, Nike is also delivering a high-top Dunk in exclusive women’s sizing. This autumnal Dunk features a white leather upper with Burgundy Crush overlays with a matching outsole and laces. It’s a simple classic Dunk in a colorway that speaks to the season, what more can you ask for? The Women’s Nike Dunk High Burgundy Crush is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 4 A Ma Maniére Your eyes don’t deceive you, if you’re a regular SNX reader you might’ve seen this pair of Air Jordan 4 by A Ma Maniére on our list last week and here it is again. We did that for two reasons, 1). Last week’s drop was ultra limited, this one is dropping via the Nike SNKRS app so you have another chance to cop it, and 2). As we mentioned, it’s a slow week, and this truly is one of the best sneakers to drop this week. The sneaker features a mixed leather and mesh monochromatic upper over an aged midsole with a black heel piece. We love the way the brown takes on a sort of violet hue, it’s like getting two colorways in one. The Nike Air Jordan 4 A Ma Maniére is set to drop on November 23th at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance MADE in USA 990v2 White with Blue New Balance doesn’t have the drop rate of bigger brands like Nike or Adidas but what the brand lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. Coming out of the MADE in USA line, this week brings two new MADE in USA 990s. Let’s start with the v2.

Featuring a premium full-grain leather upper with mesh details, this v2 sits atop an ABZORB midsole and sports an eye-catching white with blue colorway with USA branding on the heel. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v2 White with Blue is set out now for a retail price of $194.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.

New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 White with Blue New Balance’s other notable release of the week is another 990, this time a v3 which is good news if you’re into more of a dad-shoe aesthetic. Featuring a full-grain nubuck upper with more prominent mesh details, the v3 features a lightweight ENCAP midsole in place of the ABZORD with more subtle heel branding and hits of grey on the front and heel mudguard. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 White with Blue is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. Nike Air Jordan 6 Metallic Silver We’re not sure why Nike is sneaking out one of the dopest Jordan 6 drops during a quiet week, but hey, we’re not complaining. Featuring a stealthy black upper with glittering Metallic Silver accents on the heel and branding, the Air Jordan 6 Metallic Silver sits atop an icy outsole for an ultra-sleek look.