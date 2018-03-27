You’ll Want To Represent With This Vans Collaboration With A Tribe Called Quest

03.27.18

As a baseline, a standard pair of Vans is cool af. They just are. Authentic since 1966, the classic California skate shoes have established themselves as staples of West Coast awesomeness. It’s a massive brand that never lost one iota of rad in expanding over the years, and in part, this is due to some epic unions with artists and brands.

The latest partnership is a collab with seminal hip-hop collective A Tribe Called Quest and Sony Music’s merchandising company The Thread Shop. Vans is celebrating the group’s contributions to art, music, and style (plus beats, rhymes, and life) by riffing on their staggering cultural influence in footwear designs. Song lyrics and album cover art are reimagined to highlight the mark A Tribe Called Quest left on the 90s zeitgeist and beyond.

The collection includes a variety of Classic Vans silhouettes including the Slip-On, UltraRange, Old Skool, Authentic, Sk8-Hi and Era in vibrant colors and prints. And, you don’t have to look very hard to see the band’s discography in full effect. With embroidery from the album title, the Slip-On is all about the cover artwork from We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. If you are more down with The Anthology album artwork, you will be all about the Old Skool with a classic black-on-black colorway.

