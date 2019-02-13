Vans/Uproxx

Led Zeppelin is one of those classic rock bands that’s maintained its cool factor through multiple decades. It’s easy to find both kids and parents alike who have heard “Stairway to Heaven.” Now skater brand Vans is solidifying the band’s legacy by releasing a special edition sneaker pack in celebration of their first self-titled album that hit stores 50 years ago.

Speaking of classics, Vans is incorporating its classic sneaker silhouettes — the Vans Sk8-Hi and the Vans Era — in the sneaker pack, along with a “Led Zeppelin Off The Wall” trucker hat and a long-sleeved T-shirt. The Sk8-Hi features a black suede and canvas upper with the artwork from the album printed on the quarter panel. The band’s name is featured in red under a black Vans logo, and the coolest part is each of the band member’s logos (from the artwork on their fourth album) are stamped on a white midsole and under the tongue.

The Vans Era also features each member’s symbols in an all-over print, with the words “Led Zeppelin” on a white midsole. Both come as collectors’ items in special edition boxes.

All of the gear will be up for purchase February 22 on the Vans Web site and the Led Zeppelin Web store.