Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week's eight picks feature a nice selection of lesser-seen silhouettes (at least in terms of what has been released this year) like the Air Jordan 1 KO, the 12, and the Yeezy 450, as well as the Stüssy Air Max 2013. So if you're tired of seeing a lot of the same silhouettes we've been shouting out this summer, this is your week! And if you just want to know what the latest Air Jordan 5 colorway is or where to cop the latest New Balance drop — we've still got your back. We have now entered the last full month of summer so if you're still stocking up on your summer wardrobe move fast, in a few weeks you're going to be seeing a whole lot of fleece-lined and GORE-TEX equiped footwear and apparel, so scoop up those relaxed summer styles while you still can. Let's dive to this week's eight best sneaker drops.

Yeezy 450 Utility Black Yesterday was Yeezy Day which brought us a whole bunch of re-released Yeezy colorways and gave Ye-heads another opportunity to cop a few classic colorways. The highlight of the big event, for us, is the drop of the 450 in Utility Black. The 450 hasn’t gotten a lot of love this year so it’s nice to see the silhouette get some attention. The Utility Black 450 sports a Primeknit upper with weaved laces, and that distinct molded sole that begs the question: why aren’t more sneaker brands getting creative with midsole design? Leave it to Kanye to be a trailblazer. The Yeezy 450 Utility Black is out now for a retail price of $210. The sneaker is sold out on the Adidas Confirmed app so you’ll have to hit your favorite aftermarket site for this one. AJKO 1 Rush Orange The AJKO 1 is an anomaly in the Jordan line of sneakers, but it definitely has its fan who will be psyched to hear that the sneaker is getting a brand new Rush Orange colorway. Featuring a canvas upper with premium leather overlays, this Rush Orange sneaker sits atop a sail midsole with a matching orange outsole. If you’re into unique Jordans, it doesn’t get any more unique than the AJKO! The AJKO 1 Rush Orange is set to drop on August 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 12 Low White and Black This decade (I know we’re only two years in, but this point stands) has been kind to the single digit Jordans. Just about every week we’re given a fire new Jordan 4, or 5, or 6, or 3, or 1, hell even the Jordan 2 is getting a lot of love, but the double digits have been largely ignored. Maybe that’s going to change, but our guess is that transition is still going to be a little bit out. Luckily, this week double digit fans will be getting at least one new colorway in the White and Black Air Jordan 12 Low. Featuring a shimmering holographic crystal-inspired mudguard, this Jordan 12 sports a premium leather upper in white with insole graphics and Zoom Air cushioning. It’s a minor release in the Air Jordan 12’s history of colorways, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t cool. The Air Jordan 12 White and Black is set to drop on August 4th at 7:00am PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Air Max 97 Metallic Silver and Chlorine Blue The dopest sneaker to ever be inspired by something as dorky as a bullet train, the Air Max 97 just looks great in silver, and this week’s Metallic Silver and Chlorine Blue rivals even the legendary Silver Surfer colorway. Featuring a shimmering Metallic Silver colorway with blue accents over a mesh upper, the Metallic Silver and Chlorine Blue is designed with speed and sleekness in mind, it’s light weight, thanks to its airy upper, but still offers full foot comfort with that large full length Air cushioning. The Air Max 97 Metallic Silver and Chlorine Blue is set to drop on August 4th at 7:00am PST for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.





Air Jordan 5 Dark Concord The Concord is one of those legendary Jordan colorways, like the BRED, UNC, that will always move units, no matter what silhouette it appears on. While the 11 will always be the quintessential Concord, this Air Jordan 5 comes pretty damn close to being just as essential. Featuring a darker, moodier take on the colorway, this sneaker features Dark Concord accents over a white premium leather upper with a reflective tongue and that classic AJ-5 icy outsole. It’s a work of art! The Air Jordan 5 Dark Concord is set to drop on August 6th at 7:00am PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid Off-white/Grey Candace Parker’s signature Adidas sneaker, the Exhibit B, is one of the most exciting signature sneakers we’ve seen from Adidas in a long time. Let’s be real, Nike practically has a monopoly on dope signature sneakers and while the Candace Parker three-stripes collaboration will never be as huge as the Air Jordan, it absolutely dunks on Kevin Durant’s, Chris Paul’s, Derrick Rose’s, and Stephen Curry’s signature kicks.

The Exhibit B features a mid-top design with a textile upper made in part by recycled content, Lightstrike cushioning, and a sculpted midsole with a cool wavy sole design and a pair of dope colorways. Parker’s previous Exhibit B sneakers featured drab understated colorways, but we’re loving this infusion of color which really helps to highlight the interesting design here. The Adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid Off-White/Grey is set to drop Friday August 5th at 12:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

BEAMS x Paperboy x New Balance MADE in UK 1500 Lately we’ve been giving New Balance’s MADE in USA line lots of well-deserved shine, but don’t let our praise on the US imprint distract you from paying mind to what they’re doing across the pond. This week, New Balance’s MADE in UK line is getting a grip of dope collaborations between NB, Paris-based brand Paperboy, and Japanese retailer BEAMS, our favorite being this new take on the 1500 silhouette. The design was inspired by stainless steel tools and never have we seen such a boring concept translate to such a dope looking sneaker. This 1500 features a metallic pigskin upper with synthetic nubuck accents, and asymmetrical detailing. Starlight blue along the throat and upper add a nice soft contrast to the design. The BEAMS x Paperboy x New Balance MADE in UK 1500 Cool Gray with Starlight Blue is set to drop on August 5th at 10:00 AM EST for a retail price of $249.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 Collection Is this the release of the week? Most definitely. Is it the release of the summer? Quite possibly, and for some people, absolutely. This three sneaker collection features a new reworking on the beloved Air Max 2013, complete with an inverted Swoosh at the heel, threaded eyelets, tongue tabs, and branding so subtle and understated, it’s hard to believe it’s Stüssy!