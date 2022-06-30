Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Last week was full of silhouettes that get less frequent colorway updates which was nice and refreshing, but this week, as fire as it is… is not that. You’re not going to get a lot of random silhouettes and left-field collaborations this time, but if you’re a Jordan and Dunk fan, it’s going to be hard to find a better week all summer. Aside from the three new Jordan I colorways we rounded up this week, we’ve also got a collaboration between Nike and Paris-label Jacquemus, as well as new Dunks, and a couple of fire New Balance drops. Yeezy fans, this isn’t your week, but be patient big things are coming. Let’s dive into this week’s eight best sneaker drops.

Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara Fans of luxury-leaning sneakers rejoice! Nike is teaming up with the Paris-based label Jacquemus for two new colorways of the Air Humara. The Air Humara is a weird choice of a silhouette to be given the luxury treatment as the sneaker is primarily known as a rugged trail shoe, but Jacquemus managed to give it a revamp that gives it a completely different look and vibe. The sneaker drops in two warm colorways, brown and beige, with detail workout throughout the design that manages to soften the shape of the Air Humara, giving it an elegant vibe where it is normally rugged and utilitarian. Rounding out the design is a metallic mini swoosh, branded lace tabs, and nylon straps that recall the Adidas Continental 80 (don’t tell Nike), which had an extra layer of luxuriousness to the design. It’s hard not to fall in love with this collaboration, more Jacquemus Nikes, please! The Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara in Beige and Brown are out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair at the Jacquemus webstore. Air Force 1 Mid Our Force 1 After three weeks straight of fire drops, I guess Nike decided to make the summer or 2022 AF-1 Mid Season, and we’re not mad about it. The mid-rise version of this silhouette is underrated, but if Nike keeps dropping colorways like this week’s Our Force 1 it won’t be long until the mid is just as ubiquitous as AF-1 Low.

The Our Force 1 feature a textured leather upper, embroidered oversized AF-1 branding on the asked strap, and a patterned tongue in two different colorways on the left and right shoe. It’s a future classic! The Air Force 1 Mid Our Force 1 is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Dunk High Denim The Denim Dunk is the stuff of legends and now the sneaker is finally getting a smaller size, much to the whining of anyone over size 10 1/2. We won’t hold it against the big-footed whiners though, who wouldn’t want this sneaker? It’s simple, classic, and just looks like the perfect sneaker colorway for the summer. The Dunk High Denim features a white leather upper with faded denim-inspired overlays and a habanero wraparound swoosh. If you fit in the size run, this is a must-cop. The Nike Women’s Dunk High Denim is set to drop on June 29th for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan I Low Mystic Navy It was only a week ago when I was celebrating the fact that there weren’t any Air Jordans in our weekly roundup and how I was “getting tired of seeing the same silhouettes every week in new colorways” but… I take that all back. Clearly, I’m not tired of it because I mean just look at these Mystic Navy Jordan Is!

This sneaker features a premium leather upper in black with navy accents on the toe box, heel panels, branding, and wrap-around swoosh with a matching outsole and a white midsole. Hard not to feel like this isn’t the release of the week. The Air Jordan I Low Mystic Navy is set to drop on June 30th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Bleached Coral As if the Mystic Navy Jordan I wasn’t enough, Nike just had to go and drop this dope Bleached Coral high-top Jordan 1 this week as well. This colorway combines elements from several coveted AJ-1 colorways, like the Black Toe and the Grey Fog, built over a white leather upper with a black wraparound swoosh and Bleached Coral accents on the branding and insoles. It’s like a greatest hits package of Jordan colorways, it’s not a classic but every element is a hit. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Bleached Coral is set to drop on July 2nd for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Bleached Coral I’m not entirely sure why the low-top version of the Bleached Coral utilizes the coral accents on the outside of the sneaker, while the high-top keeps it hidden, but the low features a much better design, that’s for sure. Featuring a cracked leather upper with suede accents and coral accents on the toe box, heel, insole, and branding, the Bleached Coral Low features a weathered aesthetic and a brighter color palette that jumps out at you and makes the high-top version look bland in comparison. It’s the one instance where the low-top version of an AJ-1 is the superior choice. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Bleached Coral is set to drop on July 2nd for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.

New Balance 990v3 Made in USA Moonbeam Macadamia Nut New Balance is killing it, with the Made in USA imprint of the brand, every time NB drops a new colorway — and compared to Nike, that’s not that often — it’s a must-cop, this week’s Moonbeam Macadamia Nut 990v3 is no exception. Featuring a mixed hairy suede, pig suede, and mesh upper in an understated but elegant grey colorway, the 990vs sports an ENCAP midsole, a synthetic suede sockliner, and subtle reflective accents outlining the branding. The New Balance 990v3 Made in USA Moonbeam Macadamia Nut is set to drop on June 30th for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. New Balance 550 Summer Colorway Pack The 550, which was brought back by Aime Leon Dore’s fantastic New Balance collaborations, is my favorite NB silhouette, hands down, so I’m feeling a little spoiled with this four-colorway summer pack that drops on Friday. Each of the colorways in this set are built upon a leather upper with color coming by way of the paneling and accent work. The Sea Salt offers a monochromatic white look, the Au Lait added splashes of light brown, the Castle Rock offers a colder take with tones of grey throughout, and the Black Sea Salt is a simple color inverse of the white model.