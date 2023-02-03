Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet! Nike is back with a vengeance this week. After a seriously poor start to the year, the Swoosh brand is finally delivering the goods with four drops out of six this week. The sneaker world is still quieter than we’d like it to be but it’s hard to complain when we’re getting such high-quality releases. This week we’re shouting out new releases between Bricks & Wood (a brand we think you should already be following) and New Balance, the latest from Adidas, and some Jordans that’ll finally satiate the appetite of Jordans heads who are probably feeling under-fed after that dry January. Once you scan the kicks be sure to hit up our monthly fashion roundup series, Style Watch, to gear up for the remainder of winter before the warmer season hits us. Let’s dive in!

Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 Angora Rain Cloud The LA-based streetwear brand Bricks & Wood has been on our radar for a while so we’re happy to see the brand get its second New Balance collaboration. Happy because it means the brand is doing well, but even happier because it’s a truly dope sneaker to file in 2023 (and you best believe we’re already making note of what is going to make our best sneakers of the year list). Featuring a reflective grey spacer mesh upper overlaid with premium hairy suede panels, this 9060 sports fuzzy laces, an ABZORB midsole and a colorway that combines soft beige tones with green and baby blue accents. The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 Angora Rain is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at New Balance or your favorite aftermarket website. Nike Air Force 1 x UNDEFEATED Wild Berry Looking for some color to inject into your wardrobe during these drab winter months? Look no further than UNDEFEATED’s latest Nike collaboration. The UNDEFEATED Air Force 1 Wild Berry features a color block colorway that combines teal, green, purple, and salmon across a leather upper with a translucent swoosh, gold tongues, an off-white midsole and a gum outsole. It’s colorful… maybe even too colorful? Nah. The Nike Air Force 1 x UNDEFEATED Wild Berry is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas NMD_S1 Made to Be Remade The Adidas Made to Be Remade series is a truly interesting concept. The idea is simple — when your shoes are worn out to the point that you’d want to replace them, simply send it back to Adidas and they’ll remake it. It’s one of the only sustainable sneakers that truly aims to be sustainable. This week the NMD_S1 gets the ‘Made to be Remade’ treatment with this double black and white colorway. Featuring an all-synthetic upper, lining, and outsole, the NMD_1 features a transparent black midsole and a stealthy aesthetic. The Adidas NMD_S1 is out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Air Jordan 2 Lucky Green After a year that saw the resurgence of the Jordan 2 thanks to several colorful iterations and high-profile collaborations of the underappreciated silhouette, Nike is stripping things back to basics with this week’s Lucky Green rendition.

Featuring a leather upper with faux lizard skin paneling (the OG design), this minimal take on this ’86 sneaker adds some green accents to the heel and tongue, offering a simple but sleek change-up for Jordan 2 purists. The Air Jordan 2 Lucky Green is set to drop on February 3rd at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $175. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Nike Air Jordan 5 Aqua Occasionally Nike will release a legendary Air Jordan colorway on a sneaker in the lineage that isn’t known for that combination of colors. This week, it’s the Air Jordan 5 which is getting a dope Aqua rendition. The Aqua is a coveted Air Jordan 8 colorway that was first released in 1993 and now its mix of black, aqua trim, metallic silver, and taxi yellow details are hitting the 5 which is arguably a better shoe. Actually, is it arguable? I don’t think so, the 5 is hands down better than the 8. The Air Jordan 5 Aqua is set to drop on February 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. UNION x Nike AJKO White/ Sail UNION and Nike are always dropping fire and with the brand’s first link-up of the year, they continue that trend. It’s impossible not to fall in love with these two low-top canvas Jordan 1s, and I say that knowing full well that they are, you know, low-top canvas Jordan 1s. The words ‘low-top’ and ‘canvas’ or two words you never want to hear when we’re talking about Jordans, and yet UNION makes it work.