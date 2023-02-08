Where To Buy Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Trail Collection

On the heels of dropping the tickets for her 2023 Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé is keeping fans excited with her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas Park Trail collection and campaign.

Starring everyone from Ice Spice to Devon Aoki, the new drop from Bey’s athleisure company is perfect for the outdoors. Using camouflage, orange, and purple colors on the varied puffers and outfit styles in the current promotional photos, there’s something for every type of weather.

Fans can shop the new Ivy Park x Adidas Park Trail starting tomorrow (February 9) at your local Adidas store or online through the company’s website. However, according to Elle, those who want to immediately purchase the drop need to download the Adidas Confirmed app and wait in a virtual queue.

The following day, February 10, Ivy Park’s new collection will be available through other selected retailers. This could include previously stocked stores like ASOS and Foot Locker, as well as Ssense, Finish Line, and Snipes, per the publication.

According to Adidas’ website, the new drop will have 56 apparel styles between the company’s inclusive sizing, twelve accessories, and three footwear styles.

“The campaign is centered around embracing exploration and adventure to the fullest and guides us to a place of wonder and revelation through time, space and self-transformation,” the site notes. “This experience depicts both the natural and the metaphysical, which can be as literal as an exhilarating walk down a nature path or a city sidewalk or more abstract, exploring inward and discovering new dimensions.”

More information about Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas Park Trail is available here.