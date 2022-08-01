PART I — STYLE Randolph Concorde – 23k Gold Sunglasses Price: $329 The Company Line: The Concorde in 23k Gold. A timeless style steeped in American military heritage. Worn by pilots, adventurers, and tastemakers alike, both men and women. The teardrop style aviator is a mainstay for sunglass fans around the globe, made right here by hand in Randolph, Massachusetts. The Bottom Line: I have these on my desk right now. I wear them every day. Do I own other sunglasses? Sure. But the fact of the matter is that most days — especially in summer — I wake up and these feel the coolest, the sexiest, and the most fun to put on. They tie an outfit together and make sense with everything from jeans and a vintage button-up to boardies and a tee shirt. Seriously, if you’re not wearing aviators is it even really summer? I don’t think so and neither does Cliff Booth. – Steve Bramucci BUY HERE

Luna Cara Maisie Duster Price: $180 The Company Line: Lounge in luxury in this beautiful colorful duster robe in a soft lightweight fabric to be worn over a swimsuit, layered over a cami and jeans, or simply to lounge around the house or pool. The Bottom Line: What makes traveling the world even more fun? Looking good as hell while you do it. Besides, it’s nice to have something that’s easy to slip on over your swimsuit. It takes the dilemma of either walking around hotel hallways in a bikini or throwing something on and getting your clothes wet out of the equation. This colorful patterned duster is both stylish and comfortable enough to wear from the pool to dinner. — Chloe Caldwell BUY HERE OBEY x House LA Los Angeles Premium Pullover Price: $77 The Company Line: We worked with our friends at House Industries to co-create a collection of Los Angeles-based apparel. The collection highlights three LA neighborhoods: Griffith Park, Venice, and Echo Park, the home of OBEY. It was a chance to celebrate our backyard and the city we love so much. Working in conjunction with LA Tourism, we have collectively chosen to donate all the proceeds from this project to the Midnight Mission and their work of providing human services and shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. The Bottom Line: A cozy sweatshirt is a necessity for any August trip, as plane rides and post-beach nights can still get chilly. Whether you’re from LA, you’re planning a trip there, or you’ve never even been, this sweatshirt fits that casually cool aesthetic perfectly. The rainbow print is on point for summer without being over the top. And if you can buy something that gives back, it makes the purchase well worth it. — CC BUY HERE

Operation Happy Nurse Denim Daisy Bucket Hat Price: $25 The Company Line: Trendy, comfortable, and with a bright daisy design — this is the bucket hat you’ll wear with every outfit. With it on, good days are guaranteed. The Bottom Line: Good days guaranteed sounds good to me! It’s always a good idea to have a hat on hand during the dog days of summer. You’re bound to be spending a ton of time outside, so it’s important to take sun protection precautions whenever possible. This adorable denim bucket hat will keep squinty eyes at bay while adding a fun pop of style to any outfit. The best part is that when you buy from Operation Happy Nurse, you help provide mental health support for nurses struggling with stress, anxiety, and depression. BUY HERE Allbirds Women’s Trail Runners SWT Price: $138 The Company Line: Tackle off-road terrain with our first-ever trail shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support to take on any adventure. The Bottom Line: You’ve gotta have a comfortable pair of sneakers no matter where you’re venturing to this August. Allbirds have a reputation for selling durable, ultra-comfortable walking shoes, and this new style offers a sneaker that you can take from the neighborhood streets to the trails. It makes packing for any occasion easier (and trendier). — CC BUY HERE

Madewell Everywhere Shorts Price: $29.99 The Company Line: Meet your new 365 shorts. Made of reinforced ripstop nylon, this tear and water-resistant pull-on pair has a comfortable elastic waist and tonal drawstring, plus mesh-lined side pockets (and another in back) — perfect for everything from pick-up games to week-long camping trips. The Bottom Line: Between outdoor excursions, camping trips, and just hanging out on the porch of your Airbnb, a durable pair of shorts is a must for every traveler this month. This form-fitting yet comfortable style is flattering on everyone, and the elastic makes these especially great after going too hard at a resort all-you-can-eat buffet. — CC BUY HERE Business & Pleasure The Beach Bag Price: $59 The Company Line: Throw it all in and go, our Beach Bags are the perfect carry-all for any occasion. Grab a towel, a good book, hat, and sunscreen and head to the beach or fill it with this week’s freshest produce on a farmers market haul. The bags are made from canvas in our four staple vintage colorways and fitted with an interior zip pocket for your valuables. The Bottom Line: Summer and the beach go hand-in-hand, so you’ve gotta have a durable beach bag at the ready. This beautifully bright option from Business & Pleasure has plenty of room to hold everything you need for a long day by the sea. From your favorite beers to beachside snacks and sunscreen, you can carry all the essentials in style. — CC BUY HERE

REEF Draftsmen Leather Flip Flops Price: $60 The Company Line: These full-grain leather sandals have a built-in bottle opener? And arch support? And a non-marking rubber outsole with excellent traction? Hold our beer. For beer on the beach moments no matter where the water is, there’s the REEF Draftsmen. The Bottom Line: I mean, duh. It’s not summer without a solid pair of flip-flops to get you through the season (and beyond). But flip-flops that have a built-in beer opener? That’s a whole new level of cool. With these bad boys on your feet, you’re sure to be the life of every party as summer winds down. — CC BUY HERE Vuori Performance Jogger Price: $84 The Company Line: Meet the pants you’ll never want to take off, now in a longer inseam. The Performance Joggers have a slim but relaxed fit, side pockets, and a drawstring. Designed with our softest premium stretch fabric, they’re your new go-to. The Bottom Line: For early morning hikes and long flights, nothing beats putting on a soft yet stylish pair of joggers. The fabric on these Vuori pants is smooth on the skin and lightweight enough to wear at any time of the year. It’s athleisure at its finest. — CC BUY HERE

PART II — GEAR EDITOR’S PICK: Body Glove Performer ISUP Price: $999 The Company Line: The Performer is back and better than ever. In addition to a new and improved overall shape, a wood grain ClearTek‚Ñ¢ drop-stitch, and laser engraved foot placement guides, this year it’s about more than just the board. Starting in 2022, we are partnering with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every Performer sold, allowing you to give back to the planet with your purchase. Whether you are a novice paddler or an expert, we hope the new Performer inspires you to adventure. The Bottom Line: Speaking as someone who just spent my whole weekend on this exact paddle board — you see a lot of these on the water. Here’s why: This is hands down the best inflatable board there is. It’s durable, easy to inflate and deflate, and a ton of fun to ride. It’s narrow enough to be easy to navigate and still wide enough for literally anyone to learn immediately. I took this on Elk Lake in Oregon and the Deschutes River nearby over the same weekend and this board handled both with aplomb. It’s intuitive in every way a product like this ought to be (though many fail) — there are bumpers to protect the board from rocks and the fins are flexible and don’t break easily. You can attach a cooler or a Go-Pro, depending on your vibe. Plus it comes with a hand pump, an electric pump, and a carrying backpack, making the process of setting up and riding as quick and pain-free as possible. If you like paddling on the lake, river, or ocean, this is the most functional board on the market. It’s literally a pathway to aquatic adventure. — SB BUY HERE

Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Price: $9,000 The Company Line: The all-new Levo delivers the unbelievable power to ride more trails through an unequaled combination of ride quality, usable power, and ride anywhere range. It’s the distillation, application, and amplification of a 40-year obsession with creating the world’s best-riding mountain bikes. Since its introduction, Levo has set the bar every other e-MTB aims for, and the new Levo raises that bar again. The Bottom Line: This is technically more of a gravel bike or all-rounder than a full-on mountain bike, but during my demo, I still gave it the full rock hopping stress test. It held up amazingly and… Well, put it like this: These bikes are expensive and costly to maintain. Sort of like a sports car. But they also perform like a sports car, making them an absolute freaking joy on the trail. The pedal assist is seamless. The power going uphill is incredible. The fun factor is in the stratosphere. Is $9,000 a lot to pay for a bike? Yes, it is. But if you crave adventure and don’t want to do all the work of getting uphill all the time, this will bring a whole lot of fun into your life. — SB BUY HERE Randolph Deluxe Care Kit and 3-Frame Luxury Travel Case Price: $34, $50 The Company Line: Deluxe Care Kit: Keep your frames in tip-top condition with our Deluxe Care Kit. This reinvented, custom Randolph maintenance kit comes complete with 30ml of lens cleaning spray, an embossed microfiber cleaning cloth, nose pad tool, custom screwdriver, six replacement nose pads, and ten replacement frame screws.

3-Frame Luxury Travel Case: Safely travel with your Randolph collection with our new stylish, yet functional travel case. Thoughtfully designed with black pebble-grain recycled leather with zip-around closure and a tastefully lined velvet soft interior that stores up to three of your favorite frames. The Bottom Line: I raved earlier about Randolph sunglasses. Now let me share my love for their care kit and travel case. Both items make it so so much easier to care for and upkeep your glasses. And when you’re hitting the road while paying a few hundred bucks for sunglasses, care and protection become essential. I tighten up my glasses and replace my nose tabs every few months and doing it yourself is way better and easier than paying $20 every time at a sunglass shop. As for the case, well — learning how to make things last a long time is an acquired habit but definitely a vital one if you’re ready to have nice stuff. — SB BUY HERE AND HERE

Case Anodized Aluminum Marilla Knife Price: $164.99 The Company Line: The Drop Point blade is ideally suited for hunters, particularly when skinning game. This blade shape is also popular for everyday use. The knife handle is made of durable, lightweight anodized aluminum and a textured black G-10 center inlay for a reliable grip. Its flipper design offers quick and reliable deployment with a simple flip of your index finger and snaps open on a ball bearing pivot. The Bottom Line: If you’re a camper, which I am, you need a knife. Not a giant knife but definitely a workhorse that can do everything from cut rope to whittle sticks to slicing open a can of beans in a pinch. That’s this knife from Case. The brand has been synonymous with quality in the knife world for a long time and this super functional blade is both stylish and durable. From backpacking to rock climbing to something as simple as camping with a few bottles of whiskey, this knife is the perfect all-arounder to keep handy. — SB BUY HERE Nordace Siena Smart Backpack Price: $99.99 The Company Line: Crafted in a modern square silhouette, the Nordace Siena Smart Backpack has a well-structured design, making it possible to keep the shape whether empty or full. Built with a USB charging port, the Nordace Siena Smart Backpack will keep your devices fully powered and ensure you’ll never lose connection when out and about. The Bottom Line: From flying to hiking to exploring new cities, a good backpack can go a long way when it comes to summer travel. This Nordace option is ideal for those who are always on the go. Thanks to the USB charging port, you’ll never have to worry about your phone dying while you’re out on the town. You’ll be able to pack your travel itinerary to the brim stress-free. No more missed photo ops or phone calls! Better still, this is still going to feel cool when fall (agk!) rolls around. — CC BUY HERE

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Price: $329 The Company Line: Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer integrates the best of your phone with the timeless frame, bringing you a new way to capture and share your adventures. Use voice control to take photos and videos hands-free and stay immersed in the moment. Capture from a first-person perspective and enjoy consistently high-quality content thanks to the automatic light adjustment and stereoscopic photo depth. The Bottom Line: A pair of sunglasses that can record all of your summer travel memories — how awesome is that? Now you can capture every outing hands-free, helping you to stay present and enjoy every moment of your trip (while also getting that much-needed ‘gram content). Is it a little much? Sure. But it’ll also be a fun gadget to experiment with if you’re keen to tell the story of your late-summer travels. It allows you to stay in the moment a little better, so you don’t have to be that person always interrupting to say “Wait, I want a photo!”

More to the point, perhaps, even if you don’t use all the features too often, you’re still going to have a stylish pair of Ray-Bans. — CC BUY HERE AirFly Wireless Headphone Adapter Price: $54.99 The Company Line: AirFly is a wireless headphone adapter that lets you use your favorite wireless headphones or earbuds in places that only have a headphone jack — like airplanes and treadmills. Plug this tiny transmitter into a headphone jack to listen to in-flight movies or the TVs at the gym. The Bottom Line: There’s nothing worse than taking off on a long flight before realizing you forgot to download your latest Netflix shows. And if you don’t have wired headphones with a classic jack, then you’re stuck entertaining yourself with the airplane magazines and views from the window seat (many flights give out headphones but they’re always uncomfortable). This nifty Bluetooth adapter is a must for every summer plane ride so you can easily enjoy the in-flight entertainment options. — CC BUY HERE

Grayl Ultrapress® Purifier & Filter Bottle Price: $89.95 The Company Line: With a quick press, the compact and adventure-ready Grayl UltraPress Water Filter and Purifier Bottle helps protect against viruses, protozoa, bacteria, chemicals, pesticides, and heavy metals. Simply fill, press, and drink — fill from any freshwater source, press on the ground or other firm surface, and drink purified water. The Bottom Line: Clean water is a necessity for safe adventuring, especially if you’re hiking or exploring somewhere new solo. This high-tech bottle uses ion exchange and ultra-powdered activated carbon to filter and purify water, ensuring you have drinking water wherever you go. — CC BUY HERE F-Color Waterproof Phone Pouch Price: $13.59 The Company Line: [This case is] waterproof when swimming, rafting, boating; snowproof when snowing and skiing; and dirtproof when playing on the beach or exploring in a cave. The front and back case is both transparent. Don’t worry about where is your camera is! Snap an image whenever you want! The Bottom Line: If you’re traveling during the hot month of August, then chances are you’re going to participate in some kind of water activity, whether that’s snorkeling, surfing, or swimming in the resort pool. These are likely going to be some of the most memorable experiences on your trip, and this phone case gives you an affordable and easy way to capture those special moments without worrying about ruining your tech. BUY HERE

PART III — WELLNESS BITE Toothpaste Bits and Body Balm Price: $32, $28 The Company Line: Toothpaste Bits: Give your teeth an extra boost with Mint Fluoride, our newest toothpaste bits, now with anticavity protection. Made with clean, vegan-friendly ingredients, our Fresh Mint toothpaste bits will help fight cavities, keep your teeth healthy and our oceans clean. Body Balm: Hydrated Skin, Happy Planet — And for our next trick, we’ve created a travel-friendly moisturizer without plastic packaging… and without water. Our ultra-concentrated, non-greasy formula means our ingredients aren’t watered down and don’t require any harsh preservatives or parabens. The Bottom Line: Both Bite Toothpaste Bits and their Body Balm sticks offer a masterclass in eco-packaging. They’re compact and work well without demanding extra space, causing spills in your luggage, or creating ridiculous excess packaging. The toothpaste bits will carry you through a long journey (as long as they don’t get wet — don’t bring the full jar in the shower like you might with a toothpaste tube). The Body Balm goes quicker, but the process of buying refills is easy and as far as lotions go, this is the most compact and least messy way I’ve seen for travelers. Plus the boost to the environment is an important plus — as all travelers should also be thinking of their impact on the earth. — SB BUY HERE AND HERE