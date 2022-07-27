Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the dopest sneakers to hit the internet. Last week, Travis Scott sucked all the air out of the room with his Reverse Mocha Air Jordan 1 and now that that’s out of the way, sneaker brands are going hard. Nike is still dominating our 10 entries (yay, we’re back to 10!) but Adidas and New Balance shouldn’t be ignored because they’re also dropping fire. If you’re a fan of the Air Max 95 this is your week, we’ve included two of Nike’s best Air Max 95 drops this time around, leaving another two on the cutting room floor. Truthfully all four our dope, but this is SNX DLX, not Aix Max 95 DLX, so we’re not about to fill nearly half of our list with Air Max 95s. Jordans? Well, that’s another story. So without further ado, let’s dive into the 10 best sneakers releasing this week, and where to buy them.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Washed Teal This beautiful aqueous mid-rise Air Force 1 recalls the legendary LeBron 8 South Beach with its colorful teal upper but swaps out the pink accents for a classic gum sole and a white midsole and wraparound swoosh. The Washed Teal features a distressed nubuck leather upper, a synthetic leather collar, and a woven tongue label. It’s the sort of colorful sneaker we expect to drop in the summer season, and we’re loving it. The Nike Air Force 1 Mid-Washed Teal is set to drop on July 27th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Washed Teal and Bleached Coral Nike had to go ahead and one-up itself by also delivering a Washed Teal Dunk Low. This sneaker takes things up a level by adding a Bleached Coral outsole and swoosh with snakeskin accents on the paneling, offering something altogether more plush and luxurious than the AF-1. The Nike Dunk Low Washed Teal and Bleached Coral is set to drop on July 27th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Black and University Red If the Washed Teal AF-1 and Dunk made you nostalgic for a dope LeBron drop, look no further than this week’s Zoom LeBron 3 in Black and University Red. The sneaker essentially looks like something Darth Vader might wear on the weekend with its patent leather black upper with silver, red, and blue accents. The design is apparently inspired by barbershop poles but… we’re just seeing Darth. This is way cooler than saying “this sneaker is inspired by barbershops,” by the way, if you’re reading this Nike marketing people. The Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Black and University Red is set to drop on July 27th for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Yeezy Slide ONYX/Bone Is it really summer if you’re not wearing sandals? This summer has been pretty hot statewide, so if you’ve spent more days in slides, Crocs, or Foam RNNRS than you’d like to admit, you’re probably due for a refresh. Why not finally give Yeezy Slides a try?

You know there is someone out there right now who is attempting to cop both the ONYX and Bone Yeezy Slide this week. Are you that person? Of the two Slide colorways the Bone is the better of the two. So if you’re going to cop just one, get the Bone. The Adidas Yeezy Slide ONYX and Bone are out now for a retail price of $70. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or Yeezy Supply.

Nike Air Max 95 Anatomy of Air I’d like to note that it was a toss-up between cutting this sneaker or the Light Bone version which releases the same day. Ultimately Anatomy of Air won the toss because I think it’s a sneaker that better fits in and represents the season and I’m a sucker for that kind of stuff. Featuring a bone midsole, this sneaker sports a premium suede upper with thick rope laces, and a gradient colorway that moves top up from deep burgundy to white. The Nike Air Max 95 Anatomy of Air is set to drop on July 28th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Max 95 Off Noir and Limestone The Air Max 95 has always looked like a cross between a hiking and running shoe to me, so I have to call this Off Noir and Limestone colorway the best Air Max 95 of the week. I love the earthy woodgrain tones of the upper, which combines Cobblestone and Limestone with Magma orange accents on the lace loops.

Reflective elements adorn the heel and an open mesh tongue keeps things light while serving as a gentle reminder that the Air Max 95 is NOT a hiking shoe, despite what I think it looks like. Unless you like getting your socks stained with dirt. The Air Max 95 Off Noir and Limestone is set to drop on July 29th for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 8 Taxi Yellow and Black For legal purposes, Nike can’t just call this shoe “Wu-Tang” but… come on. How do you see this sneaker and not start hearing “Wu-Tang clan ain’t nothing ta f*ck wit?” The Taxi Yellow and Black features a shined black leather upper with yellow accents on the crisscross strap and midsole, with some light camo detailing on the lower heel panel. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 8 Taxi Yellow and Black is set to drop on July 29th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Jordan 3 Desert Elephant No week is complete without a fire Jordan drop and to close out the offerings from Nike this week we’ve got the Desert Elephant Air Jordan 3. Is this the release of the week? Probably. This colorway features a tumbled black leather upper with brown panels, cement accents, and a crimson red embroidered Jumpman. It recalls classic Jordan colorways, namely the iconic Black Cement, but still stands as its own unique design that deserves a spot amongst the best Jordan 3s of all time. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Desert Elephant is set to drop on July 30th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

New Balance MADE in USA 990v2 Chrysanthemum with NB Navy New Balance is dropping a v1 and v2 990 this week, both of which are in this beautiful Chrysanthemum with NB Navy colorway, but we’ve got to give the spot to the v2. Featuring a mixed hairy suede, pig suede, and mesh upper, the v2 sports a synthetic suede sock liner, and an ABZORB midsole in one of New Balance’s best in-house colorways to date. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v2 Chrysanthemum with NB Navy is set to drop on July 28th for a retail price of $194.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Converse x PLAY Comme des Garçons One Star Comme des Garçons is finally teaming up with Converse once again for a new heart-adorned sneaker, this time on a different silhouette. The PLAY Come des Garçons One Star features that familiar heart and eyes logo weaved together with the One Star’s familiar cut-out star branding over a premium organic cotton canvas upper.