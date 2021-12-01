Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome back to the end of the year doldrums! I mean — er — SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. I mentioned it briefly last week but as we enter into the final days of the year, most sneaker brands are keeping things relatively quiet. You still have your big brands churning out releases, but the truly jaw-dropping break-the-internet sort of action isn’t going to pick up until mid-January at the earliest — unless some big names drop surprise end of the year releases. That’s not completely out of the realm of possibility, but we’re not exactly holding our breath over here. While the list is light, we still managed to collect all the bangers in one place, including the latest Yeezys, a fresh New Balance collaboration, and the star of the show, the A Ma Maniére Jordan 1s. Let’s dive into this week’s best drops!

Converse x A-Cold-Wall Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Converse is planning a whole month of restocks and special drops through their Holiday Heat initiative and first up is the return of the A-Cold-Wall designed Chuck Taylor All Star. Featuring a rugged black nylon upper with reflective zig-zag stitching and a chunky rubber outsole, this sneaker is label head Samuel Ross’ attempt to combine the legendary shape of the Chuck Taylor All-Star with Brutalist architecture. I’d say he nailed it! The Converse x A-Cold-Wall Chuck Taylor All-Star Lugged features premium materials and drops in full-run unisex sizing. The Converse x A-Cold-Wall Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Converse website. Women’s Air Force 1 Swarovski Triple Black/Triple White I’m not even torn on these sneakers, I straight up don’t like them, but… we’re in a slow week and I’m sure this is someone’s thing, even if it isn’t mine. This sneaker is as it sounds — a monochromatic Air Force 1 covered in 228 Swarovski crystals. I know that is supposed to come off as luxurious, but it just strikes me as tacky. Like wearing sneakers at a wedding. Nike says the crystals are installed to return light and allow visibility on dark roads, which I guess is a good thing, this way whoever robs you can find you while you’re trying to run away. Seriously Nike, who is wearing Swarovski crystal-covered sneakers on dark roads?! Each crystal is held in place by a modular 4-piece shroud, which means you can use a mini screwdriver to customize each pair of sneakers. Nike provides the screwdriver and you guessed it, it’s also covered in crystals. The Women’s Air Force 1 Swarovski Triple Black and Triple White are set to drop on December 2nd for a retail price of $450. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 x A Ma Maniére Sail and Burgundy We gave you advanced warning of this sneaker drop last week and if you’re attempting to scoop up a pair this week, prepare yourself, you just might experience heartbreak. Not only have these sneakers been hotly anticipated since their first announcement, but they’re also by far the dopest sneakers to drop all week during a season when the cool sneaker releases are few and far between. So pretty much everyone wants a pair. Continuing the partnership with Atlanta-based brand A Ma Maniére, this Jordan 1 features a textured suede upper with a snakeskin collar and swoosh, and quilted sock liner, with a phrase of encouragement that reads “You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them.” Do it with me people, let’s collectively expect to catch the W on this drop. The Air Jordan 1 x A Ma Maniére is set to drop on December 3rd for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club. COLORSxSTUDIOS New Balance 327 Collection This two sneaker collection, made in collaboration between New Balance and the Berlin-based label, marks the latter brand’s first foray into footwear collaborations, and it’s a good one. Featuring two different takes on the 327 silhouette, the colorways featured here keep things on the monochromatic end while still presenting two designs that manage to look different from one another. One pair features an understated canvas upper in cream with burgundy and black accents while the other features a black base with contrast stitching. The former pair emphasizes the overall silhouette of the sneaker while the latter pair draws your eyes to the sneaker’s intricate paneling. A solid first attempt from COLORSxSTUDIOS. The COLORSxSTUDIOS New Balance 327 Collection is set to drop on December 3rd at COLORSxSTUDIOS and December 4th at the New Balance webstore. Pick up a pair for a retail price of $135.

Adidas Yeezy QNTM Amber Tint Yeezy Brand is unloading a steady stream of colorways leading up to year’s end and first up this week is the Amber Tint iteration of the Yeezy QNTM. The Amber Tint takes a page out of the Yeezy design book from three years ago, dressing the silhouette in earthy tones amongst reflective detailing and a translucent midsole. It’s not as fun and vibrant as this year’s Yeezys have been, but if you miss that old Kanye sneaker style, this scratches that itch. The Adidas Yeezy QNTM Amber Tint is set to drop on December 3rd for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or at Yeezy Supply. Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX Particle Grey We’ve officially entered the GORE-TEX season! If you’re hoping to still rock your favorite sneakers throughout the winter season, Nike has got your back. This week brings the release of the Particle Grey Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX which features water-repelling GORE-TEX materials on the sneakers underlays and toebox with waterproof nubuck leather overlays, an inner bootie, gusseted tongue, reflective Swoosh, and a lined collar. It’s like a pair of Jordan 1s in a really fly jacket. The Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX Particle Grey is set to drop on December 4th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.