Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. Today marks the final Friday of November which means we have only five more SNXs before we reach the end of the year. It’s been a hell of a year for sneakers and unlike 2020, this is the first year of the decade that actually felt like a significant departure from the decade we just left. Currently, the sneaker world is doing all kinds of things that two years ago would’ve seemed highly unlikely. We’ve seen a Virgil Abloh designed Jordan II and watched the entire streetwear community embrace Crocs, which is … a thing we’re really doing huh? This week takes a page from last week and keeps things on the lighter end, with only a few must-cop drops. Heavy hitters this time around include a link-up between Supreme and Vans, new Yeezys, and a wild animal print Jordan. Let’s get into it!

Supreme x Vans Half Cab This week Supreme is delivering two different sneaker collaborations with Vans, the first of which utilizes the under-appreciated Half Cab silhouette. Supreme’s take features a premium suede upper with a padded tongue and leather insoles atop a vulcanized waffle design with barbed wire midsoles. The Half Cab drops in four colorways including black, blue, burgundy, and cream. We could do without the barbed wire, but without it, would the sneaker even register as Supreme? The Supreme x Vans Half cab is set to drop on November 25th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair exclusively via the Supreme webstore. Supreme x Vans Old Skool If you’re digging Supreme’s premium take on Vans but you’re not down with the Half Cab shape, Supreme is also delivering their own iteration of Vans’ people-pleasing Old Skool silhouette. If you didn’t like the barbed wire, sorry, but it’s here too.

The Old Skool features an upper of mixed premium suede and canvas with bright and bold colorways that combine either Burgundy, green, and white, beach orange and black, or blue, grey, and black with Supreme branding at the heel. The Supreme x Vans Old Skool is set to drop on November 25th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively via the Supreme webstore.

Air Jordan 1 Black and White (Animal Instinct) Yes, your instincts are right, these sneakers are tacky as f*ck, but they’re also kind of fun and most definitely eye-catching. Featuring a contrasting black and white animal print mudguard (it looks like a cross between zebra, cheetah, and leopard, or “Zeetahpard” as we like to refer to it) with metallic accents on the collar and bright red branding, this WMNS exclusive Jordan utilizes premium materials for a luxurious construction. The Air Jordan 1 Black and White is set to drop on November 26th for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black If you’re one of the many people who caught the L on the Utility Black Yeezy 500 that dropped three years ago, this week you have another chance. The Utility Black will receive a restock this week and features the same faded black colorway of the original with a mesh and suede upper and AdiPrene cushioning. The Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black is set to drop on November 26th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore, Yeezy Supply or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Fade Azure Maybe it’s because it has the word “fade” in its name which is hands down the best late-period Kanye song, but I can’t look at this week’s 700 Fade Azure and not froth at the mouth with excitement. Featuring a mix of teals and blue with reflective accents, the Fade Azure is one of the prettiest colorways the 700 has received yet, and would make a great holiday gift for your favorite sneaker writer. That’s me, I’m the sneaker writer. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Fade Azure is set to drop on November 27th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair at Adidas or via Yeezy Supply, or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike WMNS Dunk High/Low University Gold Nike continues to show love for women and people with small feet by dropping another exclusive Dunk colorway this week in both high top and low top form. Featuring a University Gold colorway the high top version of this sneaker combines shades of yellow over a pristine white leather upper with a contrasting red-orange outsole, while the low top version flips things, utilizing the red-orange on the paneling and saving the yellow for the outsole. The Nike WMNS Dunk University Gold is set to drop on November 27th for a retail price of $120 for the high top version and $110 for the low top. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 3 Patchwork Looking for a pair of Jordans that you can beat up? Look no further than the Air Jordan 3 Patchwork which combines three different camouflage patterns into a waxed canvas upper with herringbone, wool, and twill accents. With rugged weather-ready construction, the Patchwork looks like the type of sneaker you rock when you’re going for a gentle hike or something you throw on when you don’t want to dirty up your pristine white Jordans on a muddy rainy day. Everybody needs that beat-up pair of sneakers, if yours happen to be a pair of Jordans, you know you’re keeping things fresh even in the grimiest moments and that’s style baby! The Air Jordan 3 Patchwork is set to drop on November 29th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Put It On Your Radar: A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 1 This year’s WMNS-exclusive A Ma Maniére AJ-3 is hands down one of the best sneakers to drop all year and before we close out 2021 the Georgia-based label is returning with one last surprise — a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1. That sneaker was supposed to drop today, but the raffle at A Ma Maniére to cop a pair closed before we publish SNX, so if you follow this series you’re probably pretty mad at us.