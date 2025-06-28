Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly rounded up of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Whether it’s the slow trickle of sneaker releases, the lack of big internet-breaking collaborations, or all the big brands playing it safe, we’ve had a lot to complain about this year in sneakers, but here we are, right at the start of summer with one of the absolute best drop weeks of the year. There is a lot to love here unless you’re an Adidas fan or into the more obscure brands. Nike and New Balance continue to dominate the conversation, but the brands are still managing to bring a lot of variety so we’re not too broken up about the lack of Adidas, Asics, or the like. We have a lot to cover, so let’s jump in and talk about the best sneakers dropping this week.

Air Force 1 Low Protro Soft Yellow Price: $150 Without a doubt, the AF-1 is a quintessentially New York sneaker. The silhouette is just tied to the history of hip-hop that has flowed out of the city (LA to its credit gets the Cortez), so how do you make a NYC icon fit into the sprawling landscape of Los Angeles streetwear? Easy, drape it in Lakers colors. Enter the Soft Yellow Air Force 1 Low Kobe Protro. The sneaker features that iconic AF-1 shape dressed in a mix of muted gold and purple tones, inspired by the practice jersey and shorts Kobe used to rock during his arm injury. It’s an obscure reference, but it looks great, so it’s hard not to fall in love with this rendition. A must for any Kobe fan in and out of Los Angeles. The Air Force 1 Low Protro Soft Yellow is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. New Balance 2010 Pecan with Castlerock Price: $159.99 Right now early ’00s fashion is in vogue, so how does sell something new while everyone wants designs from 20 years ago? Apparently, according to New Balance the answer is to meet in the middle. The 2010 is a new design from New Balance that takes inspiration from fan-favorites from the early ‘00s (check out that segmented sole, a real marker of the era). The sneaker features a diamond-knit mesh upper with nubuck and synthetic overlays and reflective details over an ABZORB midsole. The New Balance 2010 Pecan with Castlerock is out now for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Grounded Pastels Price: $249.99 When you think of New Balance, you don’t exactly think about a sneaker brand known for its colorful tones. In fact, with New Balance, it’s the opposite. The brand is so synonymous with gray that if I were to ask you to picture a gray shoe, it would probably be a New Balance silhouette. And yet when the brand does do color, we find it incredibly hard to look away. Case in point the Grounded Pastels back. Now granted, these shoes aren’t the brightest, even though you have a green and blue pair, both tones are gritty and a bit muted. And we wouldn’t change a thing! These are simply great designs and colors. Built on a 991v2 silhouette with Made in UK construction, the Grounded Pastels feature a mesh upper with hairy suede and synthetic leather overlays, debossed branding, and a full-length FuelCell midsole. The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Grounded Pastels is out now for a retail price of $249.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Drakes x New Balance Made in UK Allerdale Price: $269.99 London clothing brand Drakes has teamed up with New Balance’s Made in UK line for the Allerdale. The Allerdale features a lot of different leather work, including a pig suede saddle, tanned leather vamp, pebbled leather tip and foxing, and a synthetic leather collar lining with a Japanese nylon ripstop tongue. It’s one part British elegance, one part classic New Balance function-first design. The Drakes x New Balance Made in UK Allerdale is set to drop on June 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $269.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Nike Air Flightposite Dusty Cactus and Persian Violet Price: $250 Another week, another Flightposite colorway. This time, Nike is bringing some vibrancy into the mix with a Dusty Cactus and Persian Violet colorway. The sneaker features that iconic molded upper in a swirling green, blue, and violet colorway with metallic accents, and black details. It’s easily one of the best Flightposite colorways to drop all year. The Nike Air Flightposite Dusty Cactus and Persian Violet is out now for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Tart and Stone Blue Price: $155 One part Air Force 1, one part Jordan 4, the Air Tech Challenge 2 looks like a greatest hits package of Nike design tropes, and while at times that could feel like the brand is just recycling what they know works, it’s hard to hate on that when the shoe looks so damn good. This tennis sneaker sports a leather upper with synthetic details, a foam collar, an Air Max unit, and a mix of complementary colors that make it easy to fall in love with this sneaker. Especially if you’re a NY Knicks fan. the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Tart and Stone Blue is out now for a retail price of $155. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.