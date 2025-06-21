Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This is a big week for sneakerheads! We’re getting a new take on the Stan Smith by actor, singer, multi-hyphenate artist, Edison Chen, the return of the Converse Coach Jogger with design details by none other than Tyler the Creator, and a Triple White Foamposite One — those three sneakers alone are enough to be absolutely hyped about, but we haven’t even mentioned the biggest release of the week. Sneakerheads, take a deep breath, relax — this week marks the return of the Jordan 5 Grape. One of the greatest sneakers of all time, re-releasing in one of it’s most beloved colorways? This is a must pick up for any hardcore Jordan fans and hell, even if you’re not a big Jordan fan, this is a great week to start being one. Here are all the best sneakers dropping this week and where to find them, let’s dive in!

Adidas Clot Stan Smith by Edison Chen Price: $160 Edison Chen has once again teamed up with Adidas for a new take on the Stan Smith. This special take keeps the famous silhouette’s minimalistic bones but adds some flair via a dangle of beads at the heel. It is constructed from premium leather, and sports an all white design, save for the beaded element which is white, blue and black. It’s a simple, minimal, and slightly elevated take on one of the greatest sneakers of all time so no complaints from us! The Adidas Clot Stan Smith by Edison Chen is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. GOLF le FLEUR x Converse 1908 Jogger Price: $100 The Converse Coach Jogger is back, and we have Tyler the Creator to thank. First released in 1976, this revamped take on the Jogger features a suede and woven nylon upper with mesh lining, GOLF le FLEUR branding, woven tongue labels, and drops in three bright pastel colorways that look straight out of a Tyler the Creator music video. Given the renewed popularity of vintage sneaker silhouettes (see the Adidas Samba and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 obsession on the streets), the Coach fits right in thanks to its ‘70s design details. Easily our favorite drop of out GOLF le FLEUR all year. The Converse 1908 Jogger is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Converse.

Nike Total 90 SP Quit the Rage Price: $115 Made by the .SWOOSH studio and inspired by gaming controller circuit boards (nerds), the Quit The Rage features a green and black leather upper with premium lining, side style lacing, and a shattered version of the classic T90 logo. Random inspiration aside, it’s a unique sneaker that is going to appeal to people who like out-there designs. The Nike Total 90 SP Quit the Rage is out now for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Max Waffle Bright Ceramic and Sail Price: $145 The Air Max Waffle fuses the Air Max Plus with the Tuned Air for one of Nike’s best new silhouettes. The sneaker features a hairy suede upper with leather accents and a split hoof-style midsole. The sneaker drops in two colorways, an earthy Bright Ceramic and Sail, and a more electric and vivid Sprinter Green and Electrolime. We prefer the former, but both sneakers look dope! The Nike Air Max Waffle Bright Ceramic and Sail is out now for a retail price of $145. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max Dn8 Wolf Grey and Cool Grey Price: $210 Futuristic with comfort akin to walking on clouds, the Dn8 combines Nike’s heel-to-toe Dynamic Air system with a streamlined low-profile silhouette constructed of lightweight mesh. The sneaker features wavy line detail and construction with an eight bubble-style pressurized Air tubes, and a sleek silver and blue colorway. It looks as great as it promises to feel. Once again, Nike is hitting the bullseye for functional yet stylish sneakers. The Nike Air Max Dn8 Wolf Grey and Cool Grey is set to drop on June 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Foamposite One Triple White Price: $240 The Foamposite One renaissance continues this week with a new Triple White colorway of the classic Penny Hardaway sneaker. This ultra clean take on the Foamposite one sports a polyurethane upper, Hardaway’s “1 Cent” logo at the heel, subtle black checker details and rides on a full-length Air Zoom unit. Nearly 30 years after its initial release, the Foamposite One still looks super sleek and futuristic — a testament to Nike’s design strength in the ‘90s. The Nike Air Foamposite One Triple White is out now for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.