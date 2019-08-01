Nike/Uproxx

Welcome to August. The last month of summer. Can you feel it? Fun and freedom slowly slipping away; reality and responsibility surging back to the fore. If you ask us, the season has come and gone a little too fast. Weren’t we supposed to be on an endless string of road trips? Barbecues? Hikes?

Alas, time marches on. In fresh kicks, no less. Once the colorways of sneakers start to change, you can tell we’re in that awkward transition period when brands don’t know whether to release summer-ready looks or start to tone things down for fall.

This week’s SNX features shoes that could fit comfortably in both seasons, which should allow us to enjoy a long, hot August without too much panic. Here are the dopest shoes out this week, featuring the ultra-hyped color-changing Converse and Chinatown Market collaboration.

Converse All-Star Pro BB Hyperbrights Collection

Converse

Converse has been so successful with their Chuck Taylor silhouette, that it’s easy to forget that they have several other designs. The All-Star Pro is as close the brand comes to having a modern silhouette that could hold its own against the mighty Chuck Taylor, and the Hyperbrights Collection is one of the silhouette’s best iterations yet. Releasing in both a white and black colorway, the white features neon orange and green accents while the black keeps it duo-toned with its base color and neon green accents.

The All-Star Pro BB features Nike React sole technology, and its base is made from foot-conforming Nike Quadfit mesh (mad gratitude, parent company).

The Converse All Star Pro BB Hyperbrights collection is available now and retails for $140. Pick up a pair at select Converse retailers and at the Converse online store.

Converse