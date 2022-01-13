Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet! After a slow first week, it’s finally looking like we’re in a brand new year of footwear. The releases are still trickling out at a snail’s pace — we once again aren’t able to give you a full list of dope recommendations — but this week brings six sneakers that can legitimately be anyone’s favorite of the week. Whether you’re looking for high-profile luxury collaborations, simple $100 pickups, or hype-inducing Jordans, we’ve got it all covered this week in a light and tight list of fire footwear. This week’s biggest surprises come courtesy of Nike and Reebok, the former is dropping a brand new Air Huarache colorway that we’re sure is going to guarantee an uptick in the number of Huaraches you see in fashionable circles while Reebok has linked up with BAPE for a two sneaker reimagining of the Club C and Instapump Fury. Let’s dive into the six best sneaker drops of the week and prepare to cry over some Jordans because a good portion of us are going to catch an L on this week’s biggest release.

Nike Air Huarache Off Noir After a few strong drops on 2021 and now this Off Noir release of the Air Huarache, I think it’s safe to say that the Air Huarache is back! Expect to see this sneaker silhouette a lot on the streets this year. This week’s colorway combines a black and white colorway over a nubuck leather upper atop a Summit White midsole. Rounding out the design is a comfort-focused neoprene-like inner bootie and a matching heel clip. The design is part functional performance-based sneaker, part sandal, the best of both worlds! The Nike Air Huarache Off Noir is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. New Balance 550 White/Black with Marblehead The New Balance 550 is a bit like the Nike SB Dunk. It has such a strong silhouette that all New Balance has to do is offer it in a new color and it makes sneakerheads lose their shit. Case in point, the 550 which just debuted this morning in an all-white and black colorway and is already sold out on the New Balance website.

We’re talking about a shoe that is just over $100 selling out like an $300 exclusive Jordan. That’s the power of the 550. Really though, we have Aime Leon Dore to thank for making this sneaker so popular. The New Balance 550 White/Black with Marblehead is out now for a retail price of $109. Watch New Balance’s website for future updates or pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Prada x Adidas Forum Lo/Hi The Adidas Forum is quickly becoming one of the brand’s strongest and most popular sneaker silhouettes and this week they’re giving the design the luxury treatment in a four sneaker partnership with frequent collaborator, Prada. Featuring an all-black or all-white colorway available in both high-top and low-cut form, the Prada Forum features a removable storage pouch over the laces (or on the collar, for the high-top) and an upper composed of recycled nylon fabric with dual branding throughout the sneaker. The Prada x Adidas Forum Lo/Hi are set to drop on January 13th for a retail price of $850 for the low-top version, and $1,120 for the high-top version. Pick up a pair at the Adidas or Prada webstores. Nike Air Jordan 4 Crimson The Air Jordan 4 Crimson is year-end sneaker list material, we’re already earmarking this one for the close of 2022 and it’s only the second week of January — it’s that dope. Hopefully, this is a sign that 2022 is finally going to kick into gear. Featuring an all-black suede nubuck upper with contrasting red mesh quarter panels, the Crimson utilizes the design template from the “Thunder” series of sneakers and delivers one of the line’s best colorways to date. It is alternatively known as the “Red Thunder” Jordan 4, but Nike has its official name as “Crimson.” Naming confusion aside, this is easily this week’s most fire release and it has us hyped for what is ahead. The Air Jordan 4 Crimson is set to drop on January 15th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Reebok x BAPE Club C 85 This week brings a two sneaker collaboration between Reebok and BAPE. First up is this dual-branded edition of the Club C 85. Without question, the Club C is Reebok’s strongest silhouette, so BAPE didn’t have to do much to make this sneaker stand out. For this rendition of the Club C, the usual white stitching was replaced by red and blue stitching as well as Bape STA branding on the inner medial panel and heel cap. The red and blue stitching really pops nicely against the clean white leather upper. The Reebok x BAPE Club C 85 is set to drop on January 15th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair exclusively at the BAPE online store and BAPE storefront locations. Reebok x BAPE Instapump Fury Before the Yeezy Foam RNNR was the world’s most polarizing sneaker (if you consider it a sneaker at all), there was the Instapump Fury, and since 2021 this sneaker silhouette has been trying to claw its way back into the spotlight. One way to guarantee people don’t miss you is by teaming up with a powerful brand like BAPE — which has given this sneaker the full BAPE treatment by dressing a pair in the label’s iconic CAMO print.