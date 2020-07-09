This week we’ve got a jam-packed SNX DLX for you with more brand diversity than we’ve ever managed to curate in a single week’s list. On the sneaker end, the top five is shared between Jordan Brand, Adidas, Vans and New Balance, with new apparel drops from skate-brand powerhouses Supreme, and PLEASURES, and a few small releases from the LA-based labels RipnRpr and Chinatown Market. Now that we’re in full-on summer, we’re ditching pants and jackets for short-sleeves and shorts, but that doesn’t mean you should sleep on pieces that’ll be more fitting for the fall and winter. In fact, we recommend you scoop up some jackets now while they’re filling up sales racks. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel releases of the week.

Air Jordan 11 Concord Sketch This variation on a classic Jordan colorway will have sneakerheads of all stripes salivating at the thought of copping a pair. Inspired by an early concept model done by Tinker Hatfield before solidifying the look of the 11 Concords, the Concord Sketch features a low-top profile and a blue mudguard over a white patent leather upper and sits atop an icy blue gum. Altogether, this sneaker looks like it should be in a museum, so copping a pair makes your feet traveling works of art. Which is dope, unless you don’t want people staring at your feet all day. If that’s the case, bright blue shoes aren’t for you. The Air Jordan 11 Concord Sketch is set to drop on July 10th for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Bone Kanye should do two things: 1). NOT run for President. The dude has almost no knowledge of history, and while definitely a visionary, would make an awful president for reasons that are deserving of their own article. 2). NOT make music, when your best songs on your newest projects don’t even hold a candle to the worst moments on your best, it’s time to call it a day, only popping up occasionally for weird vanity projects every 11 years. That leaves Kanye with one thing to do that he’s actually still really good at: Design sneakers. The YEEZY 700 MNVN Bone is not the greatest YEEZY sneaker out there, but it’s solid, especially if you’re a fan of Ye’s alien future-leaning sneaker silhouettes. Like many YEEZY colorways, this will probably sell out. With cultural capital at an all-time low in his career, people aren’t buying YEEZYs anymore because they’re made by Kanye West, they’re buying them because they like the way they look. The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Bone is set to drop on July 11th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair through YEEZY Supply.

Maha Amsterdam x Vans Vault Style 36 Vans is probably the biggest shoe brand that we actively ignore each week here on SNX, but it’s not because we don’t love the brand. It’s just because Vans doesn’t do much to alter its tried and true formula. That’s not the case this week though — Vans Vault has linked up with Maha Amsterdam for an Orange Tompouce-inspired colorway of the Style 36 silhouette, with alternating Jazz stripes against Vans’ iconic checkerboard pattern. This sneaker screams “summer” in a way few other colorways have this season, and its vibrant makeup makes us long for summer pool parties (which we won’t be attending this year, for good reason). If the design is a little out there for you, Supreme is dropping their take on the Sk8-Hi Pros, and Slip-On Pros on July 9th, which didn’t feel notable enough to make the top five this week. The Vans Vault Style 36 is set to drop on July 11th for a retail price of $105. Pick up a pair through Maha Amsterdam’s online store, or various Vans Vault retailers. Air Jordan 1 Smoke Grey The Air Jordan 1 Smoke Grey slams together two classic Jordan looks and the result isn’t a chaotic mess like you’d expect. The Smoke Grey features a suede upper in place of the sneaker’s usual leather construction, dressed in a cool combination of light grey and off-white, with a black wraparound swoosh and a splash of color by way of the BRED-style collar. We’d like to see more spins on classic Jordan colorways from the brand rather than rehashing former glory by re-releasing classic colorways endlessly. The Air Jordan Smoke Grey is set to drop on July 11th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

New Balance 327 July Collection This three-color collection of New Balance’s 327 sneaker is heavy on the crunchy hippie vibes, thanks in large part to the combination of fuzzy suede panels over a canvas upper. Each sneaker in the collection utilizes a three-color design with white New Balance branding, with our favorite being the red, blue, and grey colorway with the black, grey, and blue coming in as a close second. The New Balance 327 July Collection is set to drop on July 11th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Japanese retailer Mita. PLEASURES Summer 2020 Collection Los Angeles-based PLEASURES has just dropped their summer 2020 collection, which consists of season-appropriate button-downs, long sleeves, polos, shorts, and a few light jackets for those cooler summer nights. Visuals in the collection were handled by a variety of outside talent, like Hong Kong-based artist DJ Healthy, and French Illustrator Regards Coupables, providing a collection of t-shirts sporting vibrant and eye-catching art, which reaches slightly above the usual graphic t-shirt fair from brands that don’t have PLEASURES art school eye. The PLEASURES Summer 2020 Collection is stoppable at the PLEASURES online store now.