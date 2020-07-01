We’re officially in the summer season. Sure, it might not feel that way, but… ta-da! It’s here. And if the last couple of weeks are any indication, our favorite streetwear brands aren’t letting a global pandemic get them down. The fire looks keep coming. This week brings several notable drops out of Nike, including a sustainable collection of sneakers made from trash, and a few brand crossover exclusives that’ll have sneakerheads everywhere hyped. On the apparel end, Supreme and Palace keep things fresh with a collection of summer-ready graphic t-shirts, and Anti Social Social Club links up with the Boys and Girls Club for a charity capsule. Let’s dive into the week’s best sneaker and apparel drops!

Nike Space Hippie Collection *Insert obligatory intro sentence about how these shoes are “literally” trash* Yes, the Space Hippie collection is made from trash, but don’t let a gimmick get in the way of what is a pretty dope sneaker in its own right. This four-pack collection drops in familiar shapes and future uppers composed entirely of knit, with repurposed rubber midsoles, and are made of at least 45% recycled materials. The fashion industry is littered with waste, so we applaud Nike anytime they try to cut down on that waste and provide a more sustainable product. That and the Space Hippie collection looks pretty fly. The Space Hippie Collection is set to drop on July 3rd with a retail range of $130-$180, depending on which silhouette catches your eye. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers. KITH Nike Air Force 1 Tokyo It’s hard to believe that this is only KITH’s first crack at the Air Force 1 silhouette, but we’re happy it’s finally here. Featuring an elegant mix of white, sail, and red colors, this Ronnie Fieg designed iteration of the AF-1 features dual KITH and Nike branding, with a white on white swoosh, and a striking red collar — a great take on one of Nike’s best silhouettes. The KITH Nike Air Force 1 Tokyo will be dropping as an in-store only release at the grand opening of the KITH store in Tokyo, so if you want to get your hands on a pair you’ll have to reach for the aftermarket on drop date.

Nike Dunk SP University Red The Nike Dunk reached back to its court-bound roots this week with the release of the Nike Dunk SP in an iconic University Red colorway. The simple colors recall the original Dunk’s 1985 college-color-coordinated colorways and the design features a neutral white leather upper that pairs perfectly with the rich red. After making its mark on the world of skateboarding over the past 18 years, maybe the Dunk is eyeing defining court style for the next decade. We’ll see! The Nike Dunk SP in University Red is out now and sold out almost immediately on the Nike webstore. Pick up a pair at select Nike retailers or on aftermarket sites like StockX. Nice Kicks Reebok Question Mid Bubba Chuck \

This take on the Question Mid Bubba Chuck is apparently inspired by Allen Iverson’s childhood nickname and a conversation that occurred between Iverson and Reebok sneaker designer Scott Hewett during a fishing trip. We’re going to guess they talked fishing lures because the Bubba Chuck sports some fishing lure-inspired glow in the dark detailing around the midsole and exudes a type of earthy vibe that feels less fitting for court antics and more geared towards those looking to take a fashionable hike. The Reebok Question Mid Bubba Chuck is set to drop exclusively at Nice Kicks this on July 3rd for a retail price of $160.

Parley Adidas UltraBOOST DNA Pack Parley has been crafting sustainable sneakers with Adidas on a seasonal basis now and this week the UltraBOOST gets the Parley treatment with a black and white colorway that combines Parley’s seaside aesthetic and ocean plastic fabric, with the UltraBOOSTs beloved silhouette. The Parley Adidas UltraBOOST DNA Pack is set to drop on June 29th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store. Anti Social Social Club x Boys & Girls Club Capsule This capsule holds heavy after-school vibes, but that never stopped people from rocking DARE shirts as a fashion statement, and we doubt it’s going to stop anyone from rocking pieces from this collaborative drop between the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles and Anti Social Social Club.

Proceeds for the capsule will go toward the mental health and wellness of the youth members involved in the Los Angeles chapter of the Boys & Girls Club and consists of a hooded sweatshirt that sports the Boys & Girl Club and ASSC logos, a t-shirt, hat, and some school supplies. The Anti Social Social Club Boys & Girls Club capsule collection is set to drop on July 4th and will be stoppable at the ASSC webstore.