After a week of Nike completely dominating the top five, we’re happy to see some variety on SNX DLX this week, with great releases from… Nike (duh), Yeezy Brand, ASICS, and the King of Corduroy himself, Mr. Sean Wotherspoon. On the apparel end, skaters will be happy to find some fresh new threads from Supreme and Palace, and if you’re looking for another way to donate some money to the NAACP and support the protestors calling for an end to police violence, we’ve got a pretty sick charitable 8-panel cap from KILLSPENCER. Without further ado, let’s dive into all the best sneaker and apparel releases for the week.

Air Jordan 4 Animal Instincts 2.0 Tinker Hatfield, who contributed more iconic sneaker designs than any other sneaker designer ever, made history when he introduced the world to “elephant-print” on the Air Jordan III. It’s still one of the best animal-inspired prints we’ve ever seen, and to take it one step further, Nike decided to add some snake and gator skin into the mix for a dangerous reptile-heavy aesthetic. Of course, it’s not actually snake, gator, or elephant skin, and that only makes the sneaker cooler. The Air Jordan 3 Animal Instincts 2.0 is set to drop on June 25th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Nike LeBron 17 Graffiti The LeBron 17 Graffiti borrows the IV’s most coveted LeBron IV colorway and slaps it across the 17s performance-based construction. Featuring integrated Foamposite technology, the LeBron 17 has everything a good court shoe should have: support, flexibility, comfort, and strong design. The LeBron 17 Graffiti is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas YEEZY QUANTUM Barium It’s been a minute since we’ve included a YEEZY of note on SNX DLX, but that ends this week with the release of the YEEZY QUANTUM in a sleek Barium iteration. We’ll have to see the Barium in person to see if it shares the color-shifting properties of the earth metal its named after, but shimmer or not, the Barium is one of the craziest basketball shoes we’ve ever seen. Is it even really a basketball shoe? Well, it was good enough for NBA All-Star Weekend, so that settles it! The YEEZY QUANTUM Barium is set to drop on June 25th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair exclusively through YEEZY Supply. Air Jordan 11 Low Concord Bred A mashup of two massively popular Jordan colorways on a low-profile Jordan 11, the Concord Bred utilizes the Jordan Concord’s elegant white and black leather upper and sits it atop the Jordan Bred’s iconic red and white midsole. It’s not nearly as great as the sum of its parts, but it’s still a cool mashup that hardcore Jordan heads will get a kick out of… if they don’t find the whole thing slightly blasphemous. The Air Jordan 11 Low Concord Bred is set to drop on June 27th for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Atmos x Sean Wotherspoon x ASICS Capsule Collection By far the most colorful release of the week, this ASICS GEL-LYTE III iteration is a collaboration between Japanese retailer atmos and Courdoroy-obsessed sneaker designer Sean Wotherspoon. Dropping in a mismatched pair, Wotherspoon’s GEL-LYTE IIIs are inspired by 1984 Los Angeles and 2020 Tokyo. In what way, exactly? We can’t say, but the set includes sneakerhead-loving attention to detail, liked mixed fabrics, embroidery, and interchangeable Tiger stripes and patches. In addition to the sneakers, atmos and Sean Wotherspoon have also put together an apparel collection of tie-dye shirts and corduroy bags that capture the collaboration’s playful spirit. The atmos x Sean Wotherspoon ASICS GEL-LYTE III is set to drop on June 27th for a retail price of $264 along with the full apparel collection. Shop the capsule exclusively at atmos. Supreme Leigh Bowery Collection One day after we published our list of the greatest Supreme shirts of all time, and we already need to make an addition thanks to this Supreme capsule collection that celebrates performance artist and 80’s London club kid, Leigh Bowery. The collection consists of a long sleeve t-shirt, hoodies, and a short sleeve t-shirt with photos of Bowery, who used his body as a canvas, taken by several photographers including Jim Krewson, Fergus Greer, and Michael Costiff. A portion of the proceeds sold will go to benefit the New York City-based HIV/AIDS organization, Visual Aids. The Supreme Leigh Bowery collection is set to drop on June 25th and will be shoppable from Supreme’s online store. An in-store and online release will follow for Japan on the 27th.

KILLSPENCER Black Lives Matter 8-Panel Caps Show your support for the Black Lives Matter movement with one of these 8-panel caps designed by KILLSPENCER. Coming in either wool or leather-bill iterations, this cap from California-based leather masters KILLSPENCER features a reflective fist logo and the KILLSPENCER’s leather patch branding on its right side. All proceeds from the sale of the hats will go directly to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which is the best reason to buy a hat we’ve ever come across. The KILLSPENCER Black Lives Matter 8 Panel caps are on sale now at the KILLSPENCER webstore for a retail price of $65 for the wool, and $85 for the leather. Palace Jean Charles de Castelbajac SS20 Capsule If you thought Palace’s summer output couldn’t get any better, you were wrong, because this week brings a capsule collection from Palace designed by Moroccan and French designer Jean Charles de Castelbajac. The playful primary-color-heavy collection features classic Palace designs, like the Tri-Ferg logo, and infuses a bit of JCC’s childlike aesthetic. For something on the more out-there and loud end of the spectrum, grab the illustration-heavy checkered crewneck or button-up shirts. Rounding out the collection is a colorful bucket hat and dual-branded Palace and Jean Charles de Castelbajac branded embroidered caps.