Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we have a small drop list with a mix of new silhouettes and tried-and-true classics. On the classic front, expect new Dunk and Air Jordan 1 colorways, with the latter being the most hyped drop of the week. We won’t spoil the surprise, but the colorway is reminiscent of a certain HBCU. Nike is also dropping a new colorway for the LD-1000 and considering that’s an old shoe that has just re-emerged from Nike’s vaults, we’re going to go ahead and consider that “new,” rather than tried and true! Outside of Nike, New Balance is dropping a dark and moody take on the 1906A as well as a tech-focused futuristic runner, and Adidas is dropping the Climacool, a lightweight and breezy sneaker because the brand didn’t get the memo that Summer is over. Leave it to Adidas to be slightly out of step with what the other brands are doing. Here are this week’s best sneaker drops and where to find them!

New Balance 1906A Black with Dark Silver Metallic Price: $169.99 It’s fall, and there is no better time of year to get all goth with your footwear. Enter the new Black and Dark Silver Metallic New Balance 1906A. This sneaker features a black mesh upper with synthetic black overlays with muted silver details over a midsole equipped with NB’s ABZROB SBS heel tech and an N-ergy outsole for enhanced shock absorption. It’s not billed as a skate shoe, but it has all the tech needed to make it one, so if you’re a skater looking for some new kicks, this might be a worthwhile option. The New Balance 1906 A Black with Dark Silver Metallic is out now for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 Price: $164.99 New Balance’s most advanced runner is here! The Fresh Foam X 1080v14 features a lightweight triple jacquard mesh upper with enhanced breathability, an extra cushioned midsole, and a rocker profile build that helps guide heel-to-toe footwork. The sneaker is designed to have a propulsive feel and take a good pavement beating. As of now, the sneaker is only available in women’s sizing. The New Balance Fresh Foam x 1080v14 is set to drop on October 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $164.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Celestial Gold and Dark Team Red Price: $125 Paris has a foothold — pun intended — on Nike this year. The brand’s latest Parisian-inspired sneaker is this Celestial Gold and Dark Team Red SB Dunk. The sneaker looks to Parisian cinema for inspiration with a colorway meant to evoke the curtain and elegant wall designs of some of the city’s oldest theaters. The sneaker sports a leather upper with velvet accents, two sets of laces, and a lavish custom insole. It looks less like a shoe and more like a museum piece. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Celestial Gold and Dark Team Red is set to drop on October 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike LD-1000 SP University Gold and Safety Orange Price: $100 A late ‘70s staple, the LD-1000 is one of Nike’s coolest looking runners from the era, and we’re glad the brand has finally taken the sneaker out of the archives. This week, the sneaker is getting a loud, attention-grabbing University Gold and Safety Orange colorway. The LD-1000 sports a mixed synthetic and real leather upper with a classic waffle-tread sole, and textile details. The Nike LD-1000 SP University Gold and Safety Orange is set to drop on October 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance 9060 Shadow Grey Price: $149.99 The 9060 is one of our favorite New Balance silhouettes, so any week the sneaker gets a new colorway, we’re here for it. The Shadow Grey features a mesh and leather upper with a special midsole equipped with NB’s ABZROB and SBS cushioning and borrows the diamond outsole pattern from the 860 silhouette. Usually, this sneaker’s hoof-like midsole stands out, but with this all-grey design, it manages to make an admittedly out-there design look a bit tamer and sleeker. The New Balance 9060 Shadow Grey is set to drop on October 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Climacool Price: $140 The Climacool is one of Adidas’ strangest silhouettes of the year. The sneaker features an airy synthetic upper that forms to the shape of your foot and offers a breezy, futuristic look. We just can’t figure out why the hell Adidas choose the fall to launch this shoe and not the summer, when it would’ve been more practical.

It’s a strange design, but we appreciate Adidas trying something different. If this had dropped during the Yeezy era, people would’ve rocked the Climacool without question. The Adidas Climacool is set to drop on October 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.