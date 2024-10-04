Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This is a great time of year for fans of rapper and sneaker brand collaboration. Last week, we got the latest Travis Scott Jordan linkup and this week we’re getting treated to Jack Harlow’s first signature New Balance. Now let’s be real, a Jack Harlow x New Balance link-up isn’t quite as exciting as a Cactus Jack-branded Jordan, but don’t write Mr. Harlow off yet, maybe we’re looking at the first entry in the hottest sneaker collaboration of the later half of the decade. If five years ago you said Travis Scott was going to be the hottest name in sneakers, I wouldn’t have believed you, especially with how huge Yeezy Brand was at the time. It just goes to show that you never know how these things are going to turn out! Aside from big-name sneaker collaborations, this is also a great week for fans of classic silhouettes like the Jordan 1 and Dunk, and even more obscure sneakers like the Air Force 3. Here are this week’s best sneaker drops and where to find them. Nike Air Terra Humara Hemp and Sesame Price: $150 It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten a truly dope trail-ready sneaker this year, so we’re pretty psyched about this week’s Air Humara Hemp and Sesame, which looks like it should come with a bag of trail mix right in the shoebox. The Hemp and Sesame features a mixed synthetic leather and leather upper with woven details and reflective accents for enhanced visibility, which is perfect for anyone planning a haunted Halloween hike who doesn’t want to get completely lost in the woods after sunset. The Nike Air Terra Humara Hemp and Sesame is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 1 Sail and Off Noir Price: $150 Nike and Paris Saint-Germain have formed a fruitful partnership, and the latest drop is one of the best we’ve seen so far. What we’ve got here is simple, it’s a Jordan 1 outfitted in smooth premium leather in Sail with Off Noir panels, and a gradient toe box using Nike’s Infrared 23 and Pink Oxford colors.

It’s a greatest hits collection of famous Nike colors that sports an embossed Swoosh and PSG branding on the tongue. You don’t have to be a PSG fan to rock these sneakers, but you have to at least have a soft spot for Paris, since the famous city is written right on the shoe. The Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 1 Sail and Off Noir is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at Nike or your favorite aftermarket site. Nike Air Force 3 Low x NIGO Blue Void and Tour Yellow Price: $160 Legendary Japanese fashion designer is bringing back the Air Force 3 — that alone has us hyped for his latest with Nike. Nigo has dressed this AF-3 in a mix of bold primary colors over a mix of leather, both real and synthetic, with shiny patent leather details. The sneaker is inspired by ’80s Japanese super hero comics, but to us the sneaker looks straight out of Lego Land. Some people are going to love that, and some are going to hate it, but we rather a sneaker evoke some sort of reaction rather than straight indifference. The Nike Air Force 1 Low x NIGO Blue Void and Tour Yellow is set to drop on October 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Women’s Air Jordan 1 OG Satin Shadow Price: $180 Whoever is in charge at Nike of the women’s line of Jordan sneakers deserves a raise. This year, the women’s-only Jordans have consistently been some of the best sneakers we’ve seen all year. Case in point the Satin Shadow, a sneaker inspired by the satin flight suits Jordan used to wear in the ‘80s.

The Satin Shadow features a soft satin upper in a mix of silver and black. It’s a simple two-color design that manages to look elevated and next level. The Women’s Air Jordan 1 OG Satin Shadow is set to drop on October 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike SB Zoom Blazer x Dancer Skateboards Black and Metallic Silver Price: $110 Nike has linked up with Copenhagen-based skate brand Dancer for the Zoom Blazer, a skate-ready take on the legendary Blazer silhouette. The sneaker features a premium leather upper designed to take a beating with a mix of debossed and embossed graphics with artwork from Dancer’s designers in a black and metallic silver colorway. Are we looking at a modern skatewear classic? Maybe. The Nike SB Zoom Blazer x Dancer Skateboards Black and Metallic Silver is set to drop on October 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Berlin Black and Off Noir Price: $130 Considering how many dark and moody colorways the brand is dropping this week, it looks like Nike is prepping us for the spooky season, and as lovers of Halloween, we’re here for it. If the SB Blazer or Satin Shadow Jordan 1 aren’t doing it for you, consider the Dunk Low Berlin Black and Off Noir.

Inspired by the leather-loving city of Berlin, this Dunk Low sports a mix of real, synthetic, and patent leather on the upper with reflective details and hoop charms at the laces meant to reflect the city’s legendary nightlife scene. The sneaker also features a tongue label that reads “No Photography Allowed.” It’s the only sneaker that I could see a member of Depeche Mode wearing. The Nike Dunk Low Berlin Black and Off Noir is set to drop on October 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Rolling Links MC Z-Traxion Spikeless Golf Shoes Price: $180 If you love the look and feel of golf shoes but want to actually be able to wear them off the course, look no further than the Adidas Rolling Links MC Z-Traxion Spikeless Golf Shoes. These sneakers feature a leather upper and lining over a BOOST midsole equipped with patented Gripmore rubber and a sleek and simple design. They almost look like dress shoes, which is ironic to say about a sneaker whose origins are on the green. The Adidas Rolling Links MC Z-Traxion Spikeless Golf Shoes are set to drop on October 4th at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at Adidas. Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R Rose Runner Price: $179.99 Jack Harlow is no stranger to New Balance. The rapper has served as a brand ambassador and poster boy in the past, so it is fitting that he’s finally getting his very own special colorway. Built on the 1906R silhouette, the Rose Runner sports a cotton textile upper dressed in an all-over print inspired by floral embroidery with leather overlays. It has a luxurious quality to it, like an old vintage chair you’d find at an antique shop.